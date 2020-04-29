Apple

Google publishes a number of zero-click vulnerabilities that affected all Apple devices

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Apr 29, 2020, 2:52 AM
Google publishes a number of zero-click vulnerabilities that affected all Apple devices
Last year, we reported on Google’s Project Zero’s team that helped Apple with fixing an important iPhone vulnerability to hackers. Now, AppleInsider is bringing our attention to another publication by the team that brought to the surface six new vulnerabilities on Apple platforms.

The vulnerabilities, reported by the team, are related to the so-called ImageIO framework that is present on all Apple systems - iOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS, so all Apple devices appear to be affected by the vulnerabilities. The newly discovered cybersecurity flaws, however, are connected to already reported and fixed issues with the code that was parsing images, but this time, it’s related to images in popular messaging apps.

The issue is that the vulnerability does not necessitate the user to click on any suspicious-looking links or anything of that nature, that’s why it’s called a “zero click” vulnerability. Reportedly, Project Zero worked with a technique called “fuzzing”, a software testing methodology that provides inavalid, unexpected or random data as input to Apple’s ImageIO framework. The team was then able to discover reportedly six vulnerabilities in ImageIO, and additionally eight more in a third-party image format, called OpenEXR, that was exposed by Apple's ImageIO. Reportedly, Apple has already fixed the aforementioned vulnerabilities.

It’s important to note that the vulnerabilities were accessible through popular messaging apps but were not linked to the source code of the apps, so the team stated that it was Apple’s responsibility of fixing it, rather than the individual messaging app team’s.

Samuel Groß, a researcher from the Project Zero team, posted the report and stated that, even though all of the issues that were found were already fixed by Apple, some additional vulnerabilities of the same type can still be present and with enough hard work from malicious hackers, could potentially be exploited as zero-click attacks on Apple devices.

The researcher recommended that the Cupertino-based tech giant performs more “fuzz-testing”. Additionally, he advised that Apple implements an aggressive attack-surface reduction in its OS libraries, meaning to reduce the number of compatible file formats in order to improve security.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip battery test complete: can folding phones match up?
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip battery test complete: can folding phones match up?
LG Velvet officially revealed ahead of May 7 announcement
LG Velvet officially revealed ahead of May 7 announcement
Google's new Pixel Buds launch officially for $179
Google's new Pixel Buds launch officially for $179
Latest Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 5G leak details cameras, reveals possible price
Latest Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 5G leak details cameras, reveals possible price
Upcoming Apple products: iPhone 12 to iPad Pro 5G, AirTags to AirPower, and everything in between
Upcoming Apple products: iPhone 12 to iPad Pro 5G, AirTags to AirPower, and everything in between
Slight iPhone 12 delay seems pretty much confirmed, 5G models could get in-display Touch ID
Slight iPhone 12 delay seems pretty much confirmed, 5G models could get in-display Touch ID
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro battery test complete: 90Hz vs 60Hz comparison
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro battery test complete: 90Hz vs 60Hz comparison

Popular stories

In the first Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T 5G and LTE speeds test for 2020, Ma Bell keeps it up
In the first Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T 5G and LTE speeds test for 2020, Ma Bell keeps it up
Here are Sprint's Samsung, LG and OnePlus 5G phones that will and won't work on T-Mobile
Here are Sprint's Samsung, LG and OnePlus 5G phones that will and won't work on T-Mobile
New leaks reveal LG Velvet 5G camera specs, battery size, memory, and more
New leaks reveal LG Velvet 5G camera specs, battery size, memory, and more
Android 11 Developer Preview drops another hint about "Battery Share" for the 5G Pixel 5
Android 11 Developer Preview drops another hint about "Battery Share" for the 5G Pixel 5
Google launches app for the Pixel Buds
Google launches app for the Pixel Buds
Check out the first two TV ads for Motorola's new 5G Edge+ flagship phone
Check out the first two TV ads for Motorola's new 5G Edge+ flagship phone

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless