Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Google continues to experiment with ways you can enter notes into Keep

By
Apps Google
Google continues to experiment with ways you can enter notes into Keep
Google hasn't been shy at all lately about experimenting with the interface of its note-taking app, Google Keep. Just last week, we reported on a floating navigation bar that was being tested in Keep for new note creation, similar to the design used in Google Chat. However, it looks like now Google is experimenting with yet another way to input your notes.

As reported by TheSPAndroid, a fresh Google Keep update (version 5.24.112) brings another iteration of the new note button to light. Upon digging into the code for that version, it appears the floating navigation bar is a thing of the past. The new experimental update introduces a floating action button (FAB), the iconic circular button with a plus sign often found in Google's design language. This choice mirrors the design seen in Google Calendar.

Image Source: TheSPAndroid

This new floating button replaces the entire bottom navigation of the Keep interface. Tapping on this FAB expands it vertically to offer three distinct options: draw a note, create a list, or create a text note.

While unexpected, this change signals that Google is not done tweaking Google Keep's interface in search of the most intuitive note-taking experience. The use of the FAB instead of the floating bar we saw last week, does offer some advantages. Collapsing the bottom bar frees up more screen space for your notes, which could now be taken with a single tap. Additionally, the FAB button aligns with Google's material design trends, so it offers a familiar design that may be more intuitive for those that regularly use Google's apps.

Of course, this is still an experimental feature and there is no guarantee that it'll roll out to the wider public. However, it illustrates Google's dedication to streamlining Google Keep's functionality and interface. Google Keep's current interface is starting to become stale, so a little sprucing up and the addition of new features is a welcome change.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Family using T-Mobile goes on overseas vacation, receives $78K monthly bill
Family using T-Mobile goes on overseas vacation, receives $78K monthly bill
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
Apple blunder resulted in all AirTag units in the world receiving a new update at the same time
Apple blunder resulted in all AirTag units in the world receiving a new update at the same time
T-Mobile's crafty way to charge extra fees and still remain Un-carrier
T-Mobile's crafty way to charge extra fees and still remain Un-carrier
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Latest network comparison goes beyond speed to crown a predictable king
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Latest network comparison goes beyond speed to crown a predictable king
T-Mobile quietly introduced great new offer that more people should know about
T-Mobile quietly introduced great new offer that more people should know about

Latest News

Nothing teases a "big leap" with new products on the horizon: Ear (3) or something more?
Nothing teases a "big leap" with new products on the horizon: Ear (3) or something more?
Google rolls out new tool for online shopping that recommends clothes to match your style
Google rolls out new tool for online shopping that recommends clothes to match your style
YouTube testing a feature to help you skip ahead to the most interesting parts of a video
YouTube testing a feature to help you skip ahead to the most interesting parts of a video
OnePlus Nord CE4 design, specs and price leak ahead of April launch
OnePlus Nord CE4 design, specs and price leak ahead of April launch
Hulu is now available on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers in the US
Hulu is now available on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers in the US
OnePlus Pad update addresses display flicker issue, adds improvements
OnePlus Pad update addresses display flicker issue, adds improvements
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless