iOS Apple Android Apps Google Coronavirus

Google and Apple ban the use of location data with their contact-tracking technology

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
May 05, 2020, 6:08 AM
Google and Apple ban the use of location data with their contact-tracking technology
As we all know, Google and Apple joined forces in the face of the coronavirus pandemic to develop a contact-tracing system that can help limit the spread of the disease. Now, Reuters reports that the companies will ban the use of location data for contact-tracking apps, built using the technology developed by the two.

That basically means that Google and Apple want to make sure the governments do not use their system to compile data on citizens, therefore misusing the system for other goals, not related to public health.

Google and Apple’s system works based on Bluetooth signals and Bluetooth handshakes between devices and does not use or store GPS location data. However, some developers have told Reuters that using GPS location data in this case is vital to track the disease hotspots or how an outbreak moves.

The decision to not allow location data collection for Apple and Google’s contact-tracing system requires authorities to rely on other systems for the development of virus-tracking apps, if they want to base it on GPS location data. Reportedly, Google and Apple have described alternatives as unstable and battery-draining. However, some US companies that have developed contact-tracing apps stated that they are operating efficiently without the help of the Google-Apple tool.

Additionally, Google and Apple announced that they will allow only one app per country to be developed with their contact-tracing system, in attempts to limit fragmentation and offer the possibility for wider adoption by the population.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Ting provides premium cell phone service without the premium price
Ting provides premium cell phone service without the premium price
Google's unreleased Pixel 4a gets a full camera review that looks... encouraging
Google's unreleased Pixel 4a gets a full camera review that looks... encouraging
The Apple Watch Series 6 could boast these major upgrades and killer new features
The Apple Watch Series 6 could boast these major upgrades and killer new features
Apple reports lower iPhone sales than expected for the fiscal second quarter
Apple reports lower iPhone sales than expected for the fiscal second quarter
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
Apple's 2020 iPhone 12 lineup pictured in beautiful design renders
Apple's 2020 iPhone 12 lineup pictured in beautiful design renders
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 rumor review: 5G, massive camera, no notch?
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 rumor review: 5G, massive camera, no notch?
How will COVID-19 impact the future of the smartphone industry: round table
How will COVID-19 impact the future of the smartphone industry: round table

Popular stories

Here's when T-Mobile might kill off the Sprint brand and what that means for 5G-hungry users
Here's when T-Mobile might kill off the Sprint brand and what that means for 5G-hungry users
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
T-Mobile is not making good on one of its biggest merger promises... yet
T-Mobile is not making good on one of its biggest merger promises... yet
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs S20 Ultra and Note 10 5G specs and price leaks
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs S20 Ultra and Note 10 5G specs and price leaks
LG Velvet vs Motorola Edge vs Google Pixel 5, battle of the affordable 5G
LG Velvet vs Motorola Edge vs Google Pixel 5, battle of the affordable 5G
The Samsung Galaxy S20 5G series is bombing in the US
The Samsung Galaxy S20 5G series is bombing in the US

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless