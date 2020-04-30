Google brings personalized topics to YouTube on iOS devices
Although the rollout starts today, it will take a couple of weeks to arrive on all iOS devices. Moreover, it will be available in more languages, such as French, Portuguese, and Spanish. But that's not all, as Google revealed plans to add more topics personalized, including additional types of YouTube Mixes, Creators, Music, Gaming, and Learning Topics.
To take advantage of the new feature, simply select a topic on Home and you should start to see videos related to that specific topic in your feed. Also, in the Up Next videos tab, you will start to see topics that are related to the video or channel that you're watching. Keep in mind that for either of these two to work, you'll need to be signed in to YouTube.