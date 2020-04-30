iOS Apps Google

Google brings personalized topics to YouTube on iOS devices

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
Apr 30, 2020, 10:48 PM
Last year, Google introduced new options that would give YouTube users more control over their Homepage and Up Next videos. Among them, Google includes personalized “topics” on Home an in Up next video suggestions. Unfortunately, this specific feature was only available for Android users.

Starting this week though, Google announced that is bringing personalized topics on Home and Up Next to YouTube on the web and iOS. One other thing worth adding is that the feature was only available in English on the YouTube Android app.

Although the rollout starts today, it will take a couple of weeks to arrive on all iOS devices. Moreover, it will be available in more languages, such as French, Portuguese, and Spanish. But that's not all, as Google revealed plans to add more topics personalized, including additional types of YouTube Mixes, Creators, Music, Gaming, and Learning Topics.

To take advantage of the new feature, simply select a topic on Home and you should start to see videos related to that specific topic in your feed. Also, in the Up Next videos tab, you will start to see topics that are related to the video or channel that you're watching. Keep in mind that for either of these two to work, you'll need to be signed in to YouTube.

