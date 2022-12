Google Wallet to roll out ID and Driver's License support in selected states

Also Read:

Google Play System Update December 2022 changelog:

Critical Fixes [Auto, Phone, TV] Bug fixes for Account Management, Security, and Updatability-Related Services



Device Connectivity [Phone] Update Cast related settings.

[Phone] Reduce delays in discovering contacts via Nearby Share.

[Phone] Inform the user when casting to a tablet device needing user interaction.



Google Play Store New features to help you discover the apps and games you love

optimizations, allowing a faster and more reliable download and installation.

Continuous improvements to Play Protect keep your device safe.

Various performance optimizations, bug fixes, and improvements to security, stability, and accessibility



Wallet [Phone] Beta feature to allow users from selected US states to digitize their state ID or driver's license into the Google Wallet for convenient, private, and secure presentation.



Developer Services new developer features for Google and third party app developers to support Location & Context related developer services in their apps.



Google's quest to transform Wallet into a one-app solution for personal identification is moving another step forward, according to the guys at XDA . The company released a revamped version of the service back in May, but the ID and driver's license features were missing, and support was believed to come later this year.Now the time has finally come, at least for some US residents in selected states. In the recently released changelog for the Google Play System update for December 2022, the company has included a Wallet update, bringing the aforementioned features to beta users.We don't have information on which exact states would get the service first in this beta release, and more information on the subject should come from Google in the coming weeks. Along with the Google Wallet beta changes, there are several changes to Cast and Nearby Share, as well as Google Play Store features. Check the full changelog below.