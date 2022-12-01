Google Wallet to roll out ID and Driver's License support in selected states

Also Read:

Google Play System Update December 2022 changelog:

Critical Fixes

Device Connectivity

Google Play Store

Wallet

Developer Services

System Management

[Auto, Phone, TV] Bug fixes for Account Management, Security, and Updatability-Related Services[Phone] Update Cast related settings.[Phone] Reduce delays in discovering contacts via Nearby Share.[Phone] Inform the user when casting to a tablet device needing user interaction.New features to help you discover the apps and games you loveoptimizations, allowing a faster and more reliable download and installation.Continuous improvements to Play Protect keep your device safe.Various performance optimizations, bug fixes, and improvements to security, stability, and accessibility[Phone] Beta feature to allow users from selected US states to digitize their state ID or driver's license into the Google Wallet for convenient, private, and secure presentation.new developer features for Google and third party app developers to support Location & Context related developer services in their apps.Updates to system management services that improve device performance and stability