Google Wallet now available on select Fitbit smartwatches

Despite being Google products, Fitbit smartwatches are missing a lot of the company’s apps and services, just like many other smartwatches that are now running Wear OS 3. Google Maps, Google Fit and Google Wallet are still not available on the Fossil smartwatches that recently got the Wear OS 3 update.

Not even Fitbit smartwatches had Google Wallet until recently. Although not all of them will end up running Google Wallet, we know of at least two that qualify for the service. Google has just confirmed that Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 will get Google Wallet.

Starting today, if you own either of the two Fitbit smartwatches, you’ll be able to pay with just a tap using Google Wallet. Meanwhile, Google Pixel Watch owners got the service last month, so they’ve been able to make contactless payments slightly earlier.

In the same piece of news, Google announced that it’s bringing Wallet to 12 more countries, thus making it available in 57 countries total. Here are all the countries that have been recently added to the list of locations where Google Wallet is available to use:

  • Armenia
  • Cyprus
  • Georgia
  • Kyrgyzstan
  • Liechtenstein
  • Luxembourg
  • Malaysia
  • Malta
  • Mexico
  • Slovenia
  • Thailand
  • Vietnam

Besides that, Google revealed a partnership with airlines like AirAsia, Air France, China Air, Ryanair and United Airlines to make it easier for travelers to save and access mobile boarding passes in Google Wallet. If you haven’t used the feature yet, you can add your boarding pass by taking a screenshot with your phone and tapping “Add to Google Wallet.” It’s important to mention that you can save multiple boarding passes if you’re not travelling alone.

And if you’re not aware, Google has partnered with companies like Ticketmaster, Thaiticketmajor (Thailand), Cinemaxx (Germany), Ticketek, Humanitix and Oztix (Australia), so Android users can add mobile event tickets to their Wallet.

These are just some of the uses of Google Wallet, a pretty useful service if you’re living in a country where it’s available.
