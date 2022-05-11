Google Translate adds 24 languages using an incredible new technology

At the Google I/O 2022 stage today, CEO Sundar Pichai announced that the company is supercharging Google Translate with 24 additional languages.





As Translate is already quite a robust product, all 24 new languages that are being added today happen to be used by demographics around the world who aren't all that well represented in today's tech landscape. Even then, the company argues that these languages are spoken by a combine populace of about 300 million people every day.







In order to augment Google Translate with these languages right now, Google is using a relatively new technology called Zero-Shot Machine Translation.





This impressive model is special because it has learned to translate these new languages by only looking at the languages themselves – meaning it hasn't been shown any actual translation examples involving any of these languages. Google says that Zero-Shot Machine Translation has only looked at "monolingual text" – so, by just looking at text in any of these 24 languages, it seems to have gotten fluent enough so as to handle translations.







Impressive! Still, Google warns us that while this new tech is already delivering incredible results, it's also not perfect quite yet.





But it sure will be better than nothing. Better than paying for atranslator, that's for use. What's more, Google promises the model will only get better with time. If interested, here you can learn more about Zero-Shot Machine Translation





Finally, here's the complete list of all 24 new languages being added to Google Translate:



