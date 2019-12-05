Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Dec 05, 2019, 1:57 PM
Google Search getting an important new tracking feature soon
Google is actively testing a new search feature that will allow users to find information about their packages. The Mountain View company announced it has kicked off an early access program that enables shipping companies to show consumers details about their packages right on Search.

You'll just need to fill in your tracking number and the status of the package should show up immediately if the shipping company has already adhered to the program. More importantly, Google says the package tracking Early Adopters Program is available in all countries, but shipping companies must sign-up to participate in this feature.

At the moment, it's unclear when and if the tracking feature will be made available to the public, but we're happy that Google is trying to add such an important function that makes it a lot less stressful to check the status of our packages.

We'll probably hear from Google when the packages tracking feature will be ready for prime time, but for now, let's just pray that all the important shipping companies will agree to participate in the program.

