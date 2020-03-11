Google

Google UK to provide health information from the NHS directly in search results

Mar 11, 2020
Over the last couple of months, the attention towards health has increased due to the coronavirus outbreak and Google is trying its best to offer the most reliable search results to people. The company, in attempts to limit the spread of misinformation, has recently added a useful option to its search results: when you perform a COVID-19 related search, you will get snippets with information coming from the World Health Organization.

Now, Google is taking health guidance a step further in the UK, as it will be providing snippets - the so-called “knowledge panels” - with Britain’s National Health Service’s (NHS) advice or documentation about more than 250 health conditions. The offered materials are said to contain symptoms, short description of a given disease or possible treatment, taken from the NHS’ website.



Previously, we’ve seen knowledge panels with quick snapshots of information about TV stars, singers or music, as well as other famous people, organizations and things. The snippets from the NHS, displayed for illnesses’ search results on Google in the United Kingdom, are aimed to provide users with trusted and reliable health knowledge. However, in its statement regarding the new feature, Google encourages users to still seek guidance from a doctor in case of a health care concern.

