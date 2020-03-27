Google Play adding app size and download count in search results
Understandably, such details are available only for apps that we don’t have installed. Unfortunately, an app’s size may be a feature exclusive for certain regions for now.
The update seems to be minor, but it may save us taps and therefore prove to be useful, when searching for an app and determining its popularity just from the search results, or maybe when trying to decide whether or not you want to download a bigger app using just mobile data. It’s important to note that this is a server-side update, so there is no option to manually install it and if you don’t have it yet, you will just have to wait for it.