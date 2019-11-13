Software updates Apps Google Wearables

Google redesigns Play Store on Wear OS devices

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Nov 13, 2019, 5:56 PM
Owners of smartwatches powered by Wear OS will be happy to know that Google is now rolling out an important update that will refresh the Play Store app. It won't make your smartwatch faster, but you'll have a better experience while scrolling through the Google Play Store.

Thanks to Reddit user farmerbb, we know what changes Google included in this update. First off, the “Apps on your phone” tab has been positioned at the top of the main Play Store screen, while the actual apps are hidden behind a submenu.

The drawer at the top has been removed and all the options that were included in the folder can be found at the bottom of the main Play Store page. A new submenu for “Apps on your phone” has been added, while the “My Apps” screen has been renamed to “Apps on your watch.”

The icons look much better now and the layout and overall design, in general, are much cleaner. TicWatch Pro 4G, Misfit Vapor 2 and Fossil Sport are among the smartwatches that have already received the update, but all the other Wear OS wearables should get it in the coming days.

