Google redesigns Play Store on Wear OS devices
Thanks to Reddit user farmerbb, we know what changes Google included in this update. First off, the “Apps on your phone” tab has been positioned at the top of the main Play Store screen, while the actual apps are hidden behind a submenu.
The icons look much better now and the layout and overall design, in general, are much cleaner. TicWatch Pro 4G, Misfit Vapor 2 and Fossil Sport are among the smartwatches that have already received the update, but all the other Wear OS wearables should get it in the coming days.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):