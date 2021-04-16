Google Pixel Buds are now discounted by $50 at Best Buy and the Google Store for a limited time

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
While we wait for the next-gen Google Pixel Buds
to be unveiled, possibly alongside the Pixel 6
, Best Buy has decided to discount the current-gen Pixel
Buds, and for a limited time, you can get the true wireless earbuds with a generous $50 discount off their retail price.
The same price of the Google Pixel Buds we find at the Google Store
.
For the affordable price of $129, you will be getting several pretty cool features with the true wireless earbuds
. For example, the Pixel Buds has Adaptive Sound, meaning the volume automatically rises or gets lower based on the surrounding sound.
On top of that, the earbuds are sweat and water resistant (IPX4) and you can access Google Assistant
to send text messages, make calls, get directions, or play music. Another cool feature the Google Pixel Buds have is real-time translation in your ear that will help you avoid the awkward waving of hands when trying to communicate with someone in another language. Their battery life assures five hours of power, while with the case, you can get up to 24 hours of usage.
