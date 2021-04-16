Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Deals Google

Google Pixel Buds are now discounted by $50 at Best Buy and the Google Store for a limited time

Iskra Petrova
By Iskra Petrova
Apr 16, 2021, 2:42 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Google Pixel Buds are now discounted by $50 at Best Buy and the Google Store for a limited time
While we wait for the next-gen Google Pixel Buds to be unveiled, possibly alongside the Pixel 6, Best Buy has decided to discount the current-gen Pixel Buds, and for a limited time, you can get the true wireless earbuds with a generous $50 discount off their retail price.


The same price of the Google Pixel Buds we find at the Google Store.

For the affordable price of $129, you will be getting several pretty cool features with the true wireless earbuds. For example, the Pixel Buds has Adaptive Sound, meaning the volume automatically rises or gets lower based on the surrounding sound.

On top of that, the earbuds are sweat and water resistant (IPX4) and you can access Google Assistant to send text messages, make calls, get directions, or play music. Another cool feature the Google Pixel Buds have is real-time translation in your ear that will help you avoid the awkward waving of hands when trying to communicate with someone in another language. Their battery life assures five hours of power, while with the case, you can get up to 24 hours of usage.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Google Pixel Buds are now discounted by $50 at Best Buy and the Google Store for a limited time
Popular stories
The unlocked OnePlus 8 5G UW powerhouse is on sale at half price
Popular stories
Samsung's latest and greatest AirPods Pro alternatives are on sale at their highest discount yet
Popular stories
Grab a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds+ earphones and save $50
Popular stories
Amazon offers three months of free Music Unlimited, no strings attached
Popular stories
Woot has a huge selection of great Samsung tablets on sale at unbeatable prices

Popular stories

Popular stories
Google Pixel Watch leaks in all its glory with circular display
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 11 Pro with extremely rare printing error on back sells for a premium price
Popular stories
How to turn off the iPhone ad tracking app prompts in iOS 14.5
Popular stories
Here's your first look at the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
Popular stories
Xfinity Mobile trumps Verizon, AT&T, and yes, even T-Mobile with its new unlimited 5G deal
Popular stories
Sony now focusing on mobile rather than PlayStation exclusives

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless