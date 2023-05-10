Here's your new SAMSUNG Galaxy A54
Google Pixel 7a: Size Comparison
The king of mid-range smartphones is back and it is looking better than ever. The Pixel 7a brings (almost) the best of what Google has to offer at a very reasonable price and a rather small(ish) package.

In the world of Android the general sentiment is that bigger is almost always better. So does the 6.1” Pixel 7a have what it takes to stand its ground? Can Google’s midranger for 2023 compete?

Google Pixel 7a vs Google Pixel 6a vs Google Pixel 7 vs Google Pixel 7 Pro


Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a
Dimensions

6 x 2.87 x 0.35 inches

152.4 x 72.9 x 9 mm

Weight

6.81 oz (193 g)

Google Pixel 6a
Google Pixel 6a
Dimensions

5.99 x 2.83 x 0.35 inches

152.2 x 71.8 x 8.9mm

Weight

6.28 oz (178 g)

Google Pixel 7
Google Pixel 7
Dimensions

6.13 x 2.88 x 0.34 inches

155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7 mm

Weight

6.95 oz (197 g)

Google Pixel 7 Pro
Google Pixel 7 Pro
Dimensions

6.41 x 3.02 x 0.35 inches

162.9 x 76.6 x 8.9 mm

Weight

7.48 oz (212 g)

Compare these and other phones using our Size Comparison tool.

The first parallel that needs to be drawn is the one between the entire Pixel family, with the exclusion of the Google Pixel Fold which plays in a league of its own. The Pixel 7a has the same exact size footprint as its predecessor, the Pixel 6a, and both devices feature a 6.1” display. This makes them much smaller than the gargantuan 6.7” Pixel 7 Pro, with the 6.3” vanilla Pixel 7 falling somewhere in the middle of these two extremes.

Google Pixel 7a vs Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Asus Zenfone 9


Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a
Dimensions

6 x 2.87 x 0.35 inches

152.4 x 72.9 x 9 mm

Weight

6.81 oz (193 g)

Samsung Galaxy S23
Samsung Galaxy S23
Dimensions

5.76 x 2.79 x 0.3 inches

146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6mm

Weight

5.93 oz (168 g)

Asus Zenfone 9
Asus Zenfone 9
Dimensions

5.77 x 2.68 x 0.36 inches

146.5 x 68.1 x 9.1 mm

Weight

5.96 oz (169 g)

See the full Google Pixel 7a vs Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Asus Zenfone 9 size comparison or compare them to other phones using our Size Comparison tool.

There are not all that many good compact smartphones on the Android side of the market. Furthermore, the ones that do come with dimensions similar to the ones of the Pixel 7a and good specs tend to be on the expensive side.

A good example is the 6.1” vanilla Samsung Galaxy S23, which is, externally, very similar to Google’s midranger, but comes with a flagship-level price tag. On the other hand, the most compact high-end Android smartphone currently available is the 5.9” Asus Zenfone 9 which is somewhat smaller than the Pixel 7a, but also costs a fair bit more.

Google Pixel 7a vs Apple iPhone 14 vs iPhone SE (2022)


Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a
Dimensions

6 x 2.87 x 0.35 inches

152.4 x 72.9 x 9 mm

Weight

6.81 oz (193 g)

Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Dimensions

5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29 inches

138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm

Weight

5.08 oz (144 g)

Apple iPhone 14
Apple iPhone 14
Dimensions

5.78 x 2.81 x 0.31 inches

146.7 x 71.5 x 7.80 mm

Weight

6.07 oz (172 g)

See the full Google Pixel 7a vs Apple iPhone SE (2022) vs Apple iPhone 14 size comparison or compare them to other phones using our Size Comparison tool.


No comparison will be complete without a look at Apple’s side of the market. The iPhone SE 3, Apple’s entry-level option and only de facto midrange smartphone, might have a 4.7” display, in theory, but the bezels make the side-by-side comparison with the Pixel 7a borderline painful.

On the other end of the spectrum, the vanilla 6.1” iPhone 14 is a perfect (size) match for the Pixel 7a, but it comes at a hefty premium as well. In short, there is nothing that truly comes close to Google’s new midrange device in the Cupertino company’s portfolio.

