Google Pixel 5 reportedly suffers from volume control bug for some users
Additionally, users report that the volume sliders don’t resolve the issue and despite their adjustments, the system sounds remain loud unless it’s set to vibration or silent mode.
On Reddit, Pixel 5 owners have been complaining about the issue since October 17th. However, they have yet to have received a possible solution from Google. This week, a Google representative addressed the issue, explaining that the settings for ringtones and notifications are tied together, and changing the volume on one of those affects both.
The representative also states that they will work to improve the settings, apparently in a future software update for the Pixel 5.
Have you experienced a volume-related issue on your Pixel 5? Tell us in the comments!