iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
Google

Google Pixel 5 reportedly suffers from volume control bug for some users

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Nov 17, 2020, 1:57 AM
Google Pixel 5 reportedly suffers from volume control bug for some users
Users have been complaining recently about an issue affecting the new Pixel 5: reportedly, there is a problem with the sound controls on the phone. Android Central reports that the volume of their phone randomly lowers when they’re watching videos. Users have been signaling the issues on the Google Pixel support forum.

Apparently, there are two aspects of the problem: first off, the volume would go low, drop randomly when users are watching videos. The second aspect of the issue is related to the system sounds, which, for some affected users, get uncomfortably loud, despite being set to the lowest setting. System sounds include the camera shutter sound, the dial tone, and, among others, the sound of taking a screenshot.

Additionally, users report that the volume sliders don’t resolve the issue and despite their adjustments, the system sounds remain loud unless it’s set to vibration or silent mode.

On Reddit, Pixel 5 owners have been complaining about the issue since October 17th. However, they have yet to have received a possible solution from Google. This week, a Google representative addressed the issue, explaining that the settings for ringtones and notifications are tied together, and changing the volume on one of those affects both.

The representative also states that they will work to improve the settings, apparently in a future software update for the Pixel 5.

Have you experienced a volume-related issue on your Pixel 5? Tell us in the comments!

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
LG Wing – Infinite uses of a phone that swivels
Popular stories
Huawei confirms sale of entire Honor smartphone business
Popular stories
Best Walmart Black Friday deals available now and coming up
Popular stories
Samsung Exynos 2100 will 'certainly' outperform Snapdragon 875

Popular stories

Popular stories
Samsung stuns some 5G Galaxy S20+ users with the timing of a software update
Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro Max teardown confirms suspicions about its battery capacity
Popular stories
You need to delete this hugely popular Android app before it steals your money
Popular stories
Early Samsung Galaxy S21 5G launch and key S21 Ultra specs are now essentially confirmed
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max battery life: all good except for this one thing
Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro Max vs iPhone 12/Pro/Mini: camera comparison

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless