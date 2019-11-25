The Echo Show 8 receives a massive Black Friday discount at Amazon UK
The Echo Show 8 is barely two months old but Amazon is already trying to boost consumer interest in the product by slashing its price. In the US, the online retailer has introduced a decent 23% discount in honor of Black Friday but over in the UK it has taken things a step further.
To refresh your memory, the Echo Show 8 is powered by Amazon's Alexa voice assistant and integrates a large 8-inch HD display paired with stereo speakers. The display can be used for displaying digital photo albums or for connecting with other people via messaging. The included camera and microphone also allow for video calling support through Skype, although these can be disconnected with a button if you're worried about security.
Owners can also control a long list of compatible devices and services via Alexa. Amazon itself highlights the usefulness of being able to check security cameras, adjust thermostats, and control lights around the house.
The Amazon Echo Show 8 in Charcoal will be in stock December 8 and start shipping soon after. The Sandstone version, on the other hand, won't be available until December 15. Both versions can be ordered now to ensure early delivery.
The Amazon Echo Show 8 in Charcoal will be in stock December 8 and start shipping soon after. The Sandstone version, on the other hand, won't be available until December 15. Both versions can be ordered now to ensure early delivery.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):