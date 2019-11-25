The Echo Show 8 receives a massive Black Friday discount at Amazon UK

The Echo Show 8 is barely two months old but Amazon is already trying to boost consumer interest in the product by slashing its price. In the US, the online retailer has introduced a decent 23% discount in honor of Black Friday but over in the UK it has taken things a step further.





Until November 29, Amazon's Echo Show 8 smart display can be picked up at half price . Typically, the device retails at the quite reasonable £119.99 price point in the UK but the 50% discount now makes the product irresistible.





To refresh your memory, the Echo Show 8 is powered by Amazon's Alexa voice assistant and integrates a large 8-inch HD display paired with stereo speakers. The display can be used for displaying digital photo albums or for connecting with other people via messaging. The included camera and microphone also allow for video calling support through Skype, although these can be disconnected with a button if you're worried about security.



Owners can also control a long list of compatible devices and services via Alexa. Amazon itself highlights the usefulness of being able to check security cameras, adjust thermostats, and control lights around the house.



The Amazon Echo Show 8 in Charcoal will be in stock December 8 and start shipping soon after. The Sandstone version, on the other hand, won't be available until December 15. Both versions can be ordered now to ensure early delivery.



