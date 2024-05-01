Google Photos is working on a "Show less" option for faces in memories

Google Photos is already a powerful way to organize and relive your memories, thanks to its pretty accurate facial recognition technology. However, circumstances change, and you might no longer want certain faces popping up in your Memories. If you've ever scrolled through your photo library, and couldn't help but wince a little at some of the memories you wish would stay hidden, you'll be glad to know that there may be a solution for that on its way.





According to Android Authority , as spotted by AssembleDebug, an upcoming version (v6.81.0.628906483) of Google Photos will allow you to "Show less" of a particular person. This offers a welcome nuance to the experience. Their face won't appear as frequently in Memories, but their photos will still be searchable within your main library. This is a more subtle alternative to the existing "Block face" option, which removes them entirely from Memories and group shots, potentially blocking entire photos that you may want to view.





Images Credit: Android Authority