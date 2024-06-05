Google Messages changes the way drafts behave with new update (or is it a bug?)

Now, with the latest update to Google Messages (version 20240521_00_RC01), also with the beta version (20240531_00_RC00) that preview no longer appears. The thread will still move up the list, but apart from that, you don't see any indication you have a drafted message in there. It even looks a bit confusing because the last message from the contact shows up with an updated date, instead of showing "Draft" to your message.





