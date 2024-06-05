Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Google Messages changes the way drafts behave with new update (or is it a bug?)

Google apps are constantly getting updates and little tweaks. The latest one for Google Messages changes the way message drafts behave.

Previously, when you entered text in the compose field but didn't send it, it would be reflected on the main conversation list. And the thread would be moved up the page, while your text would appear in italics.

Now, with the latest update to Google Messages (version 20240521_00_RC01), also with the beta version (20240531_00_RC00) that preview no longer appears. The thread will still move up the list, but apart from that, you don't see any indication you have a drafted message in there. It even looks a bit confusing because the last message from the contact shows up with an updated date, instead of showing "Draft" to your message.


It seems like this could be a bug instead of a feature. It doesn't make the experience better, it can actually generate quite a lot of confusion. Hopefully that will be fixed and is not by design, but it is not clear at the moment if it's a bug.

Recent features that were removed from Google Messages like reminders or message organization (Personal + Business) indicate this could be another feature removal... but it personally doesn't make much sense. I'm inclined to say this is indeed a bug, but info on it is scarce at the moment. We have to wait and see what happens!
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

