Google Messages brings Ultra HDR photo sharing to RCS chats
Google Messages, the default messaging app for many Android users, has been making strides in enhancing the user experience. The team behind the app is currently working on an update that aims to simplify photo sharing, and it looks like it recently added Ultra HDR support in RCS chats.
Recent reports from TheSpAndroid (via Android Authority) indicate a subtle addition to the app has been made—support for Ultra HDR in RCS chats. Apparently, the feature was quietly introduced just before the launch of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.
HDR stands for High Dynamic Range. It is a technique used to capture images with a wider range of colors and tones than traditional photography. This results in more realistic and lifelike photos, with darker shadows, brighter highlights, and more detail.
Although there are no visible indicators identifying an Ultra HDR image, the HDR gain map is applied when viewing it. Google Messages retains the HDR gain map, suggesting potential developments for the future of this image format and the messaging platform.
The addition of Ultra HDR support is a welcome addition to Google Messages. It makes it easier for users to share high-quality photos with friends and family. With the continued development of HDR technology, we can expect to see even more impressive image quality in the future.
Ultra HDR, an image format exclusive to Android 14, enhances the messaging experience for RCS users. To use the Ultra HDR feature, users will need an Android 14 device, like the Pixel 8 series, for capturing Ultra HDR images. Ultra HDR support in RCS chats means users can now share high-quality photos with enhanced colors, contrast, and overall visual fidelity.
Ultra HDR is a new take on HDR. It builds upon the standard JPEG format by adding HDR metadata. This means that Ultra HDR images will appear as normal on non-HDR displays. However, on HDR displays, the metadata will be used to enhance the image and provide a more vibrant visual experience.
