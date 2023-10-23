Google Messages future update will reportedly make it easier to send photos

Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy - $349.99!
Google Messages has recently undergone a revamp, but according to a new report, the company is not yet done with the changes. Android Headlines reports that Google Messages will have a camera icon on the home screen.

It will be even easier to send pictures using Google Messages


Currently, to send a picture using Google Messages, you either have to go into the conversation and add it from the "Add" button, or take a photo from the camera app, go to the conversation, and select the image.

Although these methods aren't that hard to begin with, Google is thinking of how to make this even easier. Reportedly, Google Messages will get an update that will have a new camera icon next to the search button. The camera icon will, understandably, open the camera app. You'll see Select recipients pop up when you've taken the shot, and this will make sending it way easier.


However, this feature has not been rolled out yet and a public release date has not been specified. Google is currently also reportedly working on redesigning the share screen so it will be able to open in full-screen mode and you'll be able to share stuff with your contacts easier. We don't know when these changes will become official, but when we know more, we'll make sure to let you know!

