Google Meet rolls out automatic Picture-in-Picture mode in Chrome
Up Next:
Google Meet introduced an upgraded Picture-in-Picture experience for Chrome on desktops last year. You had to manually activate it from the overflow menu. Now, it will automatically trigger when you switch tabs during a meeting.
The update is simple, but definitely quality of life. This will make sure your meeting stays visible and accessible for the cases when you need to take notes, view documents, and more.
This feature is rolling out today and will be fully available in the coming weeks. It is available to all Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual Subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts using Chrome Desktop.
The update is simple, but definitely quality of life. This will make sure your meeting stays visible and accessible for the cases when you need to take notes, view documents, and more.
This new behavior is enabled by default, and you can disable it by going to the "View site information" icon to the left of the URL in the address bar. You need to tap the "Automatic picture-in-picture" toggle to disable it.
This feature is rolling out today and will be fully available in the coming weeks. It is available to all Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual Subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts using Chrome Desktop.
This is a very useful update, especially if you like to multitask during meetings (which I do a lot). This way, you can still keep the meeting active and in sight when you do other things, which makes it easier to jump in without a delay.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: