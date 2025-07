Google Maps will strip down part of its social features

Have you ever followed anyone on Google Maps? No, I didn’t even knew I could No, but I knew the feature existed No, but I use the shared lists feature Yes, and I’ll miss the option No, I didn’t even knew I could 40% No, but I knew the feature existed 40% No, but I use the shared lists feature 0% Yes, and I’ll miss the option 20%

Open the Google Maps app Tap on your profile picture or initial Tap on Your Profile Tap on Followers or Following

If you’re still looking to socialize in an environment similar to Google Maps, the company says the Local Guides Connect community is still available. There you can find discussions and even some local community events.One of the best social features of the app is the lists, which you can share or invite other people to contribute to and add notes about the places they save. Google says that the feature will remain unchanged.If you still want to keep the information about your followers intact, you need to do it before the feature is gone. Google says it will wipe out all the data related to followers, but you can still check who follows you and who you’re following:Apparently, Google doesn’t like its users using a follow feature on Google Maps. Last month, an APK teardown of the Android version of the app revealed that the company might phase out the Followed Places feature.I never paid attention to the follow feature on Google Maps, and I won’t miss it. I follow some of my friends on Google Maps, and some of my friends follow me, but I am much more invested in the lists feature. I have a few shared lists with some friends, and we often add new places we like. As long as that feature stays intact, I don’t need a more social Google Maps.