Google Maps will strip down part of its social features

Google doesn’t want people to stay connected on Google Maps.

0comments
Google Maps is one of the best tools for discovering and reaching new places, but the app offers much more than simple navigation. However, Google plans to kill off one of its social features in the coming months, so you’ll have one less follower count to worry about. Yes, Google Maps is losing its follow feature.

A new community support post outlines the changes to the Google Maps follow feature. Google says the feature will be gone by September 2025, so you won’t be able to follow anyone, nor will other users be able to follow you on the app. You don’t need to do anything as the update will be automatic.

Google makes it clear that the changes won’t impact the visibility of the profiles. You won’t need to approve or reject followers anymore, and you can still control who can find your contributions.

If you’re still looking to socialize in an environment similar to Google Maps, the company says the Local Guides Connect community is still available. There you can find discussions and even some local community events.

One of the best social features of the app is the lists, which you can share or invite other people to contribute to and add notes about the places they save. Google says that the feature will remain unchanged. 

If you still want to keep the information about your followers intact, you need to do it before the feature is gone. Google says it will wipe out all the data related to followers, but you can still check who follows you and who you’re following:

  1. Open the Google Maps app
  2. Tap on your profile picture or initial
  3. Tap on Your Profile
  4. Tap on Followers or Following

Apparently, Google doesn’t like its users using a follow feature on Google Maps. Last month, an APK teardown of the Android version of the app revealed that the company might phase out the Followed Places feature.

I never paid attention to the follow feature on Google Maps, and I won’t miss it. I follow some of my friends on Google Maps, and some of my friends follow me, but I am much more invested in the lists feature. I have a few shared lists with some friends, and we often add new places we like. As long as that feature stays intact, I don’t need a more social Google Maps.

