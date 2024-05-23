Google Flights update: Southwest prices now visible, no more 'price unavailable'
Up Next:
Before, Google Flights would list Southwest flights, but it didn't show the prices. Starting today, that's now changed. Rajen Patel from Google Search posted about the update.
Southwest used to require you to check their website or app to see the fares. Their site and app are okay but not great and a bit clunky on Android. Now, you can pick your departing and returning flights, and see “Booking options” which include the prices for Wanna Get Away, Wanna Get Away Plus, Anytime, and Business Select, along with a summary of each tier. Google Flights doesn’t show the “Only x left!” countdown though.
Now, instead of seeing “Price unavailable” or “View site for price,” you’ll see the actual cost of Southwest flights right next to other airlines. This makes comparing prices much easier.
Southwest used to require you to check their website or app to see the fares. Their site and app are okay but not great and a bit clunky on Android. Now, you can pick your departing and returning flights, and see “Booking options” which include the prices for Wanna Get Away, Wanna Get Away Plus, Anytime, and Business Select, along with a summary of each tier. Google Flights doesn’t show the “Only x left!” countdown though.
When you hit “Continue,” you’re taken to the Trip & Price Details page on southwest.com to confirm your purchase and checkout, just like with other airlines.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: