Amazon Prime Video makes over 40 kids shows free to stream for all users

In the US, freely watchable PBS shows include Arthur season 10, Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood seasons 1 and 2, Odd Squad seasons 1 through 3, the first seasons of Caillou and Cyberchase, plus Dinosaur Train seasons 1 and 2.



In addition, only in the US, over 80 family movies are also available to watch online free (with ads) from IMDb TV, which is an Amazon subsidiary. Those include: Shrek Forever After, Scooby-Doo: The Movie, Stuart Little, The Muppets Take Manhattan, The Smurfs.



As millions of kids and adults alike are staying home, streaming services are surely getting a huge increase of activity right now. We've learned from Variety (via SlashGear ) that Amazon is helping families deal with the situation by offering over 40 kids shows for free streaming to all users , Prime Video subscription no longer needed.Among the shows are PBS Kids series Arthur, and Wild Kratts. Shows for ages 6-11 include Amazon Originals: Just Add Magic: Mystery City; and for preschool children available are Pete the Cat, If You Give a Mouse a Cookie, and more.All that is needed to watch those kids' titles is a valid, free Amazon account. The shows are available to users worldwide with availability of titles and seasons varying by location.