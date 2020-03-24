Amazon

Amazon Prime Video makes over 40 kids shows free to stream for all users

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
Mar 24, 2020, 9:57 AM
Amazon Prime Video makes over 40 kids shows free to stream for all users
As millions of kids and adults alike are staying home, streaming services are surely getting a huge increase of activity right now. We've learned from Variety (via SlashGear) that Amazon is helping families deal with the situation by offering over 40 kids shows for free streaming to all users, Prime Video subscription no longer needed.

Among the shows are PBS Kids series Arthur, and Wild Kratts. Shows for ages 6-11 include Amazon Originals: Just Add Magic: Mystery City; and for preschool children available are Pete the Cat, If You Give a Mouse a Cookie, and more.

All that is needed to watch those kids' titles is a valid, free Amazon account. The shows are available to users worldwide with availability of titles and seasons varying by location.


In the US, freely watchable PBS shows include Arthur season 10, Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood seasons 1 and 2, Odd Squad seasons 1 through 3, the first seasons of Caillou and Cyberchase, plus Dinosaur Train seasons 1 and 2.

In addition, only in the US, over 80 family movies are also available to watch online free (with ads) from IMDb TV, which is an Amazon subsidiary. Those include: Shrek Forever After, Scooby-Doo: The Movie, Stuart Little, The Muppets Take Manhattan, The Smurfs.

If you're looking for different kinds of entertainment, plenty more is out there in the form of free online games, courses, live concerts and more.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Galaxy S20 Exynos vs Snapdragon battery life and performance, or why Samsung fans are angry
Galaxy S20 Exynos vs Snapdragon battery life and performance, or why Samsung fans are angry
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Pixel 4 XL vs Note 10+ Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Pixel 4 XL vs Note 10+ Camera Comparison
iPhone 12 Pro Max to feature key camera upgrades, but no periscope lens
iPhone 12 Pro Max to feature key camera upgrades, but no periscope lens
iPads 2020 buying guide: choose the best iPad for you
iPads 2020 buying guide: choose the best iPad for you
Apple might have already resurrected AirPower
Apple might have already resurrected AirPower
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 might be even more similar to the Galaxy S20 series than you think
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 might be even more similar to the Galaxy S20 series than you think
Best new phones expected in 2020
Best new phones expected in 2020
Here's what the Essential Phone 2 and 3 would have looked like
Here's what the Essential Phone 2 and 3 would have looked like

Popular stories

Samsung tips a major Galaxy Note 20 specs advantage over the S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung tips a major Galaxy Note 20 specs advantage over the S20 Ultra 5G
T-Mobile has a plan to temporarily hike the speed of its 4G LTE and 5G networks during the crisis
T-Mobile has a plan to temporarily hike the speed of its 4G LTE and 5G networks during the crisis
Months-old bug in iOS 13 remains unfixed, keeps draining users' mobile data
Months-old bug in iOS 13 remains unfixed, keeps draining users' mobile data
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 might be even more similar to the Galaxy S20 series than you think
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 might be even more similar to the Galaxy S20 series than you think
What's the status of the T-Mobile and Sprint merger? It's a date, say deal-closing bankers
What's the status of the T-Mobile and Sprint merger? It's a date, say deal-closing bankers
Google tests feature allowing Pixel users to control actions via a rear double-tap
Google tests feature allowing Pixel users to control actions via a rear double-tap

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless