Amazon Prime Video makes over 40 kids shows free to stream for all users
All that is needed to watch those kids' titles is a valid, free Amazon account. The shows are available to users worldwide with availability of titles and seasons varying by location.
In the US, freely watchable PBS shows include Arthur season 10, Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood seasons 1 and 2, Odd Squad seasons 1 through 3, the first seasons of Caillou and Cyberchase, plus Dinosaur Train seasons 1 and 2.
In addition, only in the US, over 80 family movies are also available to watch online free (with ads) from IMDb TV, which is an Amazon subsidiary. Those include: Shrek Forever After, Scooby-Doo: The Movie, Stuart Little, The Muppets Take Manhattan, The Smurfs.
If you're looking for different kinds of entertainment, plenty more is out there in the form of free online games, courses, live concerts and more.