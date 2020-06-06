Google Currents replacing Google Plus next month 

Google's social network Google Plus was shut down in April 2019. Currently, it is still available for G Suite customers. Next month though, it will be taken over by Google Currents and cease to exist for good.





Google Plus never really took off and hence Google decided to ax it. The process was sped up after a security vulnerability was discovered.





Soon afterwards, Currents was unveiled, with the aim to enable employees to communicate meaningfully with each other.



The Verge reports that Google is now ready to roll it out to all G Suite users. Per an email sent by Google to G Suite administrators, it will be generally available from July 6.



Google Plus for G Suite posts will be migrated to Currents automatically. Similarly, all the URLs will be redirected to Currents.



Google Plus reincarnated?



In essence, Currents is a Google Plus for G Suite replacement. It has received a facelift and some new features. The interface currently includes a home stream which you can sort chronologically or by relevance. Like other social networking platforms, it lets you share text, images, links, and polls, as well as content from Google Drive.



Admins will also be able to moderate content, measure engagements, and uncover meaningful insights.



Provided that they have been granted permission by their G Suite administrators, all G Suite users can now access Currents.



And in case you are wondering, Currents has nothing to do with a previous magazine app of the same name.



It remains to be seen if Currents will fare better than Google Plus and whether it's actually a precursor to something greater.