Google

Google Currents replacing Google Plus next month 

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Jun 06, 2020, 8:13 AM
Google Currents replacing Google Plus next month 
Google's social network Google Plus was shut down in April 2019. Currently, it is still available for G Suite customers. Next month though, it will be taken over by Google Currents and cease to exist for good. 

Google Plus never really took off and hence Google decided to ax it. The process was sped up after a security vulnerability was discovered.

Soon afterwards, Currents was unveiled, with the aim to enable employees to communicate meaningfully with each other.

At that time, it was launched as a beta. The Verge reports that Google is now ready to roll it out to all G Suite users. Per an email sent by Google to G Suite administrators, it will be generally available from July 6. 

Google Plus for G Suite posts will be migrated to Currents automatically. Similarly, all the URLs will be redirected to Currents.

Google Plus reincarnated?


In essence, Currents is a Google Plus for G Suite replacement. It has received a facelift and some new features. The interface currently includes a home stream which you can sort chronologically or by relevance. Like other social networking platforms, it lets you share text, images, links, and polls, as well as content from Google Drive. 

Admins will also be able to moderate content, measure engagements, and uncover meaningful insights. 

Provided that they have been granted permission by their G Suite administrators, all G Suite users can now access Currents. 

And in case you are wondering, Currents has nothing to do with a previous magazine app of the same name. 

It remains to be seen if Currents will fare better than Google Plus and whether it's actually a precursor to something greater.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Moto G Fast and Moto E are official: Affordable champs!
Popular stories
Fast charging is more important than long battery life
Popular stories
Key Apple supplier says 2020 iPhone 12 5G launch will be delayed
Popular stories
Best Father's Day gift ideas and deals (2020)

Popular stories

Popular stories
Amazon is making Alexa even more powerful with a slew of new features
Popular stories
These iPhones may be updated to iOS 14 on release, supported device list leaks
Popular stories
An app turns your Galaxy S20 Ultra or Note 10 Plus into night vision goggles
Popular stories
OnePlus Z 5G benchmark seems to confirm excellent SoC and insane RAM count
Popular stories
Potential Samsung Note 20 and Galaxy S21 screens certified as 'Seamless Display' with 90Hz refresh mode
Popular stories
The Galaxy Note 20 may have a larger battery to back its 120Hz display and 5G specs, after all

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless