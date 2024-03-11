Up Next:
Google Contacts is cleaning up its act with a decluttered view of connected apps
The Google Contacts app is getting a new update soon that will streamline the way you view your contacts' information. When looking for a specific contact that you have tied to another app on your phone, the contact info will now show this information in a more organized way, likely improving your overall user experience.
The "Connected apps" section appears to be not limited to just messaging apps but basically any app installed on your device that uses similar contact syncing. This usually involves granting the app in question access to your contact list, a step that not only allows the app to see your contacts but also uses this integration to provide a more personalized experience.
This update is rolling out gradually and is server-side, meaning it is not dependent on any app code tweaking or experimental flags. However, make sure you have the latest Google Contacts version (4.26) installed to receive this feature as soon as it is rolled out for your account.
Spotted by The SP Android in version 4.26 of the app, contact info from connected apps such as WhatsApp or Telegram will now be grouped into a "Connected apps" section. Before the update, this information was shown as a list of phone numbers that would clutter up the contact's details page. Now, with this new section, users can easily access and manage all connected app information in one convenient location that can be expanded for more details.
Image credit: The SP Android
As you can see in the screenshot above, which highlights the Contacts app's UI before the update (left) and after (right), this update enhances the user experience. It does that by streamlining the display of contact information and improving overall organization. Users will now be able to quickly access important details from connected apps without having to sift through a cluttered list of phone numbers.
