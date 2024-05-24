Get up to $750 enhanced trade-in credit on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Buy a brand new Galaxy Z Fold 5 and save a staggering $450 with select models. Save additional $800 via trade-in!
Buy a brand new Galaxy Z Fold 5 and save a staggering $450 with select models. Save additional $800 via trade-in!

Google Chat rolls out a new way to manage emails

By
0comments
Google Chat rolls out a new way to manage emails
Google recently introduced a new Chat feature that will make life easier for those using the app. The latest update adds a new way to manage emails in Google Chat, allowing users to send messages directly to a space within the app.

The search giant notes that as soon as a space manager generates an email address for a space, members and anyone in the domain with the email address will be able to send or forward any email to that space.

According to Google, the email will look like a clickable card showing a snippet of the email in the designated space. With email integration into spaces, users can choose the type of communication that fits best for their teams.

To create the space’s email address, a space manager must click the name of the space in the top left corner, head to Space settings / Email section / Generate email.



Members of the space can send emails to that space by including the space email address in the “to” field of their email composer (Gmail, Outlook, etc.). It’s also possible to view the entire email message in Google Groups by clicking on “View message.”

It’s also worth noting that space managers can change the email address for their space at any time by going to advanced settings.

The new feature is currently rolling out to all Google Workspace customers, but it may take up to two weeks for the feature to arrive.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is battening down the hatches as a price hike for postpaid legacy plans seems likely
T-Mobile is battening down the hatches as a price hike for postpaid legacy plans seems likely
T-Mobile can't stop Verizon and AT&T users from suing in search for billions in damages
T-Mobile can't stop Verizon and AT&T users from suing in search for billions in damages
CEO Mike Sievert sells $6.5 million worth of T-Mobile stock ahead of mystery news release
CEO Mike Sievert sells $6.5 million worth of T-Mobile stock ahead of mystery news release
Little-known carrier (in the US) is asking the FCC to take urgent action against T-Mobile
Little-known carrier (in the US) is asking the FCC to take urgent action against T-Mobile
T-Mobile confirms the news customers were dreading and is prepared for backlash
T-Mobile confirms the news customers were dreading and is prepared for backlash
AT&T rep adds new lines to a customer's account and finances $2K in gear without permission (UPDATE)
AT&T rep adds new lines to a customer's account and finances $2K in gear without permission (UPDATE)

Latest News

These Galaxy Tab S8 models sport a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale
These Galaxy Tab S8 models sport a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is getting easier to repair, but the Pencil Pro is "disposable"
The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is getting easier to repair, but the Pencil Pro is "disposable"
Cricket introduces new unlimited Apple smartwatch plan
Cricket introduces new unlimited Apple smartwatch plan
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless