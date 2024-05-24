Google Chat rolls out a new way to manage emails
Google recently introduced a new Chat feature that will make life easier for those using the app. The latest update adds a new way to manage emails in Google Chat, allowing users to send messages directly to a space within the app.
The search giant notes that as soon as a space manager generates an email address for a space, members and anyone in the domain with the email address will be able to send or forward any email to that space.
To create the space’s email address, a space manager must click the name of the space in the top left corner, head to Space settings / Email section / Generate email.
Members of the space can send emails to that space by including the space email address in the “to” field of their email composer (Gmail, Outlook, etc.). It’s also possible to view the entire email message in Google Groups by clicking on “View message.”
The new feature is currently rolling out to all Google Workspace customers, but it may take up to two weeks for the feature to arrive.
According to Google, the email will look like a clickable card showing a snippet of the email in the designated space. With email integration into spaces, users can choose the type of communication that fits best for their teams.
Email card in the space
It’s also worth noting that space managers can change the email address for their space at any time by going to advanced settings.
