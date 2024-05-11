Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Last chance to snatch the perfect Mother's Day gift at a discount and get it in time for Her holiday!
Last chance to snatch the perfect Mother's Day gift at a discount and get it in time for Her holiday!

Google Chat gets one important new feature in the latest update

By
0comments
Google Chat gets one important new feature in the latest update
Google Chat is getting a small yet very important update over the weekend. The search giant announced that a new option to get notifications for all messages in a Google Chat space is now making its way to users.

Specifically designed for very important conversations where you want to be notified every time a new message is posted. So, for conversations that require such a high level of attention, Google Chat now has a new “notify all” option for in-line threaded spaces.

The new option isn’t enabled by default, so you’ll have to select it if you want to be notified of all new messages in the space. It’s important to add that by selecting this option, you will also receive notifications for all @mentions, threads followed, and even threads that you don’t follow.

Google Chat gets one important new feature in the latest update


After the update, the options in the notification settings will be refreshed as follows: All, Main conversations, For you, and Note. Make sure to update your notification settings in a space by clicking the three dots next to the space name and selecting an option for notifications from the Notification settings menu.

Android users will be getting this new feature in the next two weeks, while iOS fans should start seeing it from May 21 onwards.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Featured Stories

Huawei Watch Fit 3 Review: Third Time's the Charm
7.5
Huawei Watch Fit 3 Review: Third Time's the Charm
Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy S24 Ultra, Pixel 8a, AirPods Pro 2, and more promos to feast on!
Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy S24 Ultra, Pixel 8a, AirPods Pro 2, and more promos to feast on!
With the $400 iPad Pro M4 display Apple chose elegance before battery life
With the $400 iPad Pro M4 display Apple chose elegance before battery life
Best Mother's Day deals: Show your love for Mom with last-minute tech gifts without breaking the bank
Best Mother's Day deals: Show your love for Mom with last-minute tech gifts without breaking the bank
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers can breathe a sigh of (temporary) relief as unwelcome change delayed
T-Mobile customers can breathe a sigh of (temporary) relief as unwelcome change delayed
The surreal 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is on sale at a significant discount and includes free top-tier earbuds
The surreal 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is on sale at a significant discount and includes free top-tier earbuds
Check the list to see if your OnePlus device is eligible to receive OxygenOS 15
Check the list to see if your OnePlus device is eligible to receive OxygenOS 15
Researcher answers the age-old question: which platform is more secure, iOS or Android?
Researcher answers the age-old question: which platform is more secure, iOS or Android?
The highly-anticipated Motorola Razr Plus (2024) leaks in new live images
The highly-anticipated Motorola Razr Plus (2024) leaks in new live images
Get an unlocked top-of-the-line Pixel 8 Pro for way less than usual at Best Buy
Get an unlocked top-of-the-line Pixel 8 Pro for way less than usual at Best Buy

Latest News

Best Pixel 8a deals: Top pre-order deals to check out
Best Pixel 8a deals: Top pre-order deals to check out
At 53% off, Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro are dirt cheap and a total bargain for anyone on a budget
At 53% off, Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro are dirt cheap and a total bargain for anyone on a budget
SEGA and Rovio, makers of Angry Birds, announce new multiplayer Sonic game
SEGA and Rovio, makers of Angry Birds, announce new multiplayer Sonic game
Woot's massive 57% discount on the premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds is back with a bang
Woot's massive 57% discount on the premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds is back with a bang
The high-end AirPods Max enjoy a rare $99 price cut at Amazon, only for a limited time
The high-end AirPods Max enjoy a rare $99 price cut at Amazon, only for a limited time
Unboxing roulette: Apple Pencil Pro comes in five unique box designs
Unboxing roulette: Apple Pencil Pro comes in five unique box designs
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless