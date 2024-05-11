Google Chat gets one important new feature in the latest update
Google Chat is getting a small yet very important update over the weekend. The search giant announced that a new option to get notifications for all messages in a Google Chat space is now making its way to users.
Specifically designed for very important conversations where you want to be notified every time a new message is posted. So, for conversations that require such a high level of attention, Google Chat now has a new “notify all” option for in-line threaded spaces.
After the update, the options in the notification settings will be refreshed as follows: All, Main conversations, For you, and Note. Make sure to update your notification settings in a space by clicking the three dots next to the space name and selecting an option for notifications from the Notification settings menu.
Android users will be getting this new feature in the next two weeks, while iOS fans should start seeing it from May 21 onwards.
The new option isn’t enabled by default, so you’ll have to select it if you want to be notified of all new messages in the space. It’s important to add that by selecting this option, you will also receive notifications for all @mentions, threads followed, and even threads that you don’t follow.
