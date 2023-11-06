Google Chat logo to get a colorful makeover in line with Google's design evolution

the mark consists of a hollow multi-colored square “speech bubble” with three rounded corners and a flattened upper right corner. The flattened upper right corner is in red. The left and upper sides are formed by a blue line followed by a dark blue square with a rounded corner at the top right. The right side and bottom are formed by green rounded lines followed by a dark green square at the bottom right. There is a green indentation at the bottom of the square. There is a yellow line at the top of the rectangle.

Earlier this year, Google unveiled a revamped Chat experience fueled by AI features and a complete redesign , aiming for a more user-friendly interface, thanks to the updated color palette, typography, and visual styling inspired by the tech giant's Material You 3 design.Surprisingly, the Google Chat logo retained its original design despite speculations suggesting it would align with the app's overall redesign . However, recent developments indicate that the logo is finally poised to join the ranks of other four-color icons representing various Google apps.In May, Google showcased the new logo design, but a recentwith the US Patent and Trademark Office revealed a slightly modified version (via). Although the patent doesn't explicitly mention Google Chat, it references "downloadable instant messaging software."Describing the logo, Google states in the patent filing that “The proposed new design aligns with the four-color scheme, seen in icons for Gmail, Drive, Meet, Maps, and others. Currently, Google Chat's logo features overlapping speech bubbles, reminiscent of its predecessor, Hangouts.Despite the redesign, introduction of AI features, and the forthcoming logo update, Google Chat struggles to secure a top spot among messaging apps worldwide. Statistics reveal that only 13% of messaging app users in the US opt for Google Chat. WhatsApp remains the global leader with over 2 billion monthly users, followed by the Chinese WeChat and Facebook Messenger.