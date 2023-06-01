Google Chat may receive design updates and Mobile App redesign

In recent years, group chats have seen a significant surge in demand, especially with the rise of remote work in specific industries. Communication software like Slack, Microsoft Teams, Chanty, and Google Chat have become go-to platforms, making any news regarding their updates worth paying attention to.It appears that Google Chat may be gearing up for some design updates, including a fresh logo and a redesigned mobile app, to improve conversation management.As reported by, the tech giant recently showcased a four-color icon when discussing Google Chat. Google clarified that this was a concept for the future of Google Chat. Currently, the logo consists of overlapping speech bubbles, reminiscent of Google Chat's predecessor, Hangouts.The proposed new logo aligns more closely with other Google features, following the same four-color scheme and graphic layout in the style of Gmail, Drive, Meet, Maps, and more. The new logo looks like a chat bubble with a slight drop-off in the right corner—simple and quite similar to the Google Calendar’s logo, which for some might be a bit confusing, especially when in a hurry.9to5Google also suggests the possibility of a redesign for the Google Chat mobile app. Right now, the app includes a bottom bar with two tabs: Chat and Spaces. "Chat" encompasses both one-on-one and group conversations, while "Spaces" are designed for larger teams, similar to other popular communication software solutions.The redesigned version may introduce top tabs on the app's main screen. The "Timeline" tab is expected to offer a comprehensive view of all conversations, including chats and spaces. Users may be able to categorize their conversations by labels such as All, Unread, Pinned, DMs, and Spaces.Another tab could show conversations where you are mentioned directly, which may be a lot easier in terms of managing your conversations.With potential improvements in the form of a new logo and enhanced functionality, Google Chat may be aiming at becoming a more competitive app among the many others out there.