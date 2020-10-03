Get Google Pixel 5 for $650 from BestBuy

Google

Google brings long overdue feature to Calendar app on Android and iOS

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Oct 03, 2020, 7:07 AM
Google brings long overdue feature to Calendar app on Android and iOS
One of the most useful features that calendar apps offer users is the ability to add tasks, as well as view and edit them, without having to switch to another app. Google Calendar mobile has been missing this feature, even though the company fully integrated the Tasks app with Calendar on the web for quite some time.

Well, we're happy to report that Tasks integration is coming to Android and iOS. Google revealed recently that Android and iOS users can add tasks to their calendar, which will then automatically sync across desktop and mobile.



Google says the new feature will be available by default, so you don't have to do anything to get it. If you want to add a task to your calendar, simply tap the Create button showing in the bottom right corner and choose Task from the menu appearing on your screen.

Keep in mind that the rollout of the tasks feature will take up to two weeks for both Android and iOS platforms, so if you can't add tasks to your calendar, you might want to wait a few more days.

