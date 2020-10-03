Google brings long overdue feature to Calendar app on Android and iOS
Google says the new feature will be available by default, so you don't have to do anything to get it. If you want to add a task to your calendar, simply tap the Create button showing in the bottom right corner and choose Task from the menu appearing on your screen.
Keep in mind that the rollout of the tasks feature will take up to two weeks for both Android and iOS platforms, so if you can't add tasks to your calendar, you might want to wait a few more days.