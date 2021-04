Google Assistant latest update makes your life easier

Find My Phone

Google has just announced a couple of changes coming to Assistant, which should users' lives easier. There are five more or less important new features coming to Android and iOS in the coming days, most of them very helpful in our day-to-day lives.First off, iPhone users are finally getting a very useful Google Assistant feature that Android users got a long time ago:. If you're using an iPhone you can now opt-in to receive notifications and critical alerts from the Google Home app, so you'll get a notification and hear a custom ringing sound (even when the phone is on silent or if DND is enabled).The next feature added today makes online food orders easier with Google Assistant. You'll be able to complete purchases in only a few steps thanks to Duplex. You'll first need to search for a restaurant from the Google app and select Order Online or Order Pickup. Google Assistant will automatically navigate the site and fill out contact and payment details saved in Google Pay. For the time being, Google has partnered with select restaurant chains, but the search giant promised to add more across the US later this year.Another nifty feature introduced today is a new sunrise or sunset routine for smart home devices. This new routine is available globally, not just in the US. With the new routine, you can have your smart lights turn on when the sun goes down, for example.Furthermore, Google added a dedicated section in Ready-Made-Routines for users where they'll find some of the most popular “suggested actions” (i.e. “,” “”).Last but not least, for film fans, Google added specific voice commands for the Oscars. You can now ask “” or “