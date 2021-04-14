Google Assistant latest update makes your life easier
First off, iPhone users are finally getting a very useful Google Assistant feature that Android users got a long time ago: Find My Phone. If you're using an iPhone you can now opt-in to receive notifications and critical alerts from the Google Home app, so you'll get a notification and hear a custom ringing sound (even when the phone is on silent or if DND is enabled).
Google Assistant will automatically navigate the site and fill out contact and payment details saved in Google Pay. For the time being, Google has partnered with select restaurant chains, but the search giant promised to add more across the US later this year.
Furthermore, Google added a dedicated section in Ready-Made-Routines for users where they'll find some of the most popular “suggested actions” (i.e. “Tell me if my battery is low,” “Tell me what happened today in history”).
Last but not least, for film fans, Google added specific voice commands for the Oscars. You can now ask “Hey Google, when are the Oscars?” or “Hey Google, who's nominated for Animated Feature Film at the Oscars?”