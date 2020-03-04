Google Assistant can now read web articles on your Android phone

he web pages are read aloud in expressive and natural voices, aiming to use the same intonation and rhythm that you'd use if you were reading it aloud yourself





But wait, there's more. Google announced that its Assistant can read aloud in no less than 42 languages, so make sure that you're using the translation menu if the article you want to be read isn't in your native language.



The new Google Assistant text-to-speech feature should roll out to Android users starting today, but it may take a few days to reach all compatible devices.