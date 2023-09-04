Gobble up this generous Labor Day Surface Pro 7+ discount before it expires

still need to whip out my laptop for serious tasks? If that sounds like you, you should steer clear of There are some tasks that are too complicated for our phones but not exactly the right fit for our laptops or computers. I mean, do I really need to switch on my computer just to send a long email? That's where a tablet comes in. But at the back of our minds, there's always that nagging question: Am I paying top dollar for a glorified smartphone? Would Ineed to whip out my laptop for serious tasks? If that sounds like you, you should steer clear of top tablets that are just tablets and go for a laptop-first portable device like the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+.





The Surface Pro 7+ runs a desktop operating system so it can run all the programs that you use on your workstation. It has a 12.3-inch screen, so it's not as big as a laptop. That means it's far easier to use when you are away from your desk. You can use it while lazing away on your couch or lying in your bed.





Surface Pro 7+ 8GB 128GB 12.3-inch PixelSense screen | Dual-core 11th Gen Intel Core i3 Processor | 15 hours of battery life | USB-C | 3.5mm headphone jack | Windows $330 off (35%) $599 99 $929 99 Buy at BestBuy





As everyone who uses a phone for long hours has come to realize - which is most of us, admit or not - these innocent-looking devices can do a number on your wrist after years of regular use. But what other option do we have when we are reading or consuming media?





Well, the Surface Pro 7+ addresses that issue too. It has a sturdy kickstand so you can set it up on a table or your lap.





It's powered by the Intel Core i3, so there's plenty of power for productivity tasks. And with a keyboard, which you'll have to buy separately, it turns into a laptop.





The Surface Pro 7+ retails for $929.99 but for the next few hours, you can snag it for only $599.99. That's a fair price for something that will deliver daily returns and hopefully make you a more productive person without requiring you to slave away at your desk all day.