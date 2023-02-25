Gmail interface gets optimized for foldable phones like Galaxy Z Fold 4





Up until now, foldable phones displayed a stretched-out version of the Gmail app that you see on conventional phones. Google has given the interface a makeover and now, foldable phone users with book-style phones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will see a 2-pane layout for Gmail. The 2-pane view is also available for Meet and Chat.









What this means is that the left part of the foldable screen will show the inbox and the right half will show an opened email. This makes sense from a multitasking perspective and will save a lot of back and forth when browsing emails.









The search bar is above the inbox and the Compose button can also be seen on the first half of the screen. The bottom bar spans the width of the entire screen. In contrast, you see a vertical navigation rail on tablets. Little touches like these help create a distinct identity for foldable handsets.









The new interface is now available for foldable phones.





Google has increased its focus on foldable phones and tablets in recent times. The company announced its tablet-first OS Android 12L in late 2021 to make the software experience better on devices with large screens.





It includes little tweaks and optimizations that make better use of larger screens, such as a vertically split notification shade and a taskbar to allow users to launch apps quickly.



