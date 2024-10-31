Gmail working on search filters to help you find what you're looking for more easily
The Gmail app may be getting a new filter so you can find a lost email more easily and quickly. The filter would allow you to sort results depending on relevance and recency, which should help you find what you're looking for quickly.
The folks at Android Authority have dug into the code of the Gmail app (version 2024.10.20.690780686.Release) and have discovered the new filter that's in the works.
The new filter will let you choose between two sorting options. It will appear below the search bar and above the results. The options you will be able to take advantage of are: "Most relevant" and "Most recent".
Gmail is one of the most popular email services out there, and it's been getting loads of useful features recently. The service has just gotten helpful AI features like "Help me write" and "Polish" which will ensure your emails are always top-notch.
I use Gmail a lot and I'm super happy about the direction it's been going in recently: further improving the experience are these search filters, which I can't wait to see in an official release.
Right now, you have a search bar in Gmail but still, it may be hard to find an email that you're looking for, as there are not many options to help narrow down your search. Sometimes, the results that are relevant to your query will show up in the "Top results", and the rest of them are shown in descending order by date.
The new feature that Google is working on for the email app will give you a useful filter to refine your search results.
Right now, it seems this filter is appearing only in the mobile app and is not currently available in the web version of Gmail. Also, Android Authority noticed cards being shown in search results at the top of the page. Usually, these cards only appear inside shopping order emails.
