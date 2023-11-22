Global smartphone sales return to growth in October, breaking two-year losing streak

another growth factor has been the late launch of the iPhone 15 series when compared to last year

The growth in October was led by emerging markets, with a continuous recovery in the Middle East and Africa, Huawei's comeback in China, and the onset of the festive season in India. In the third quarter, Huawei experienced robust growth in smartphone sales in China, with a remarkable 37% surge. The Mate 60 series phones proved highly popular among consumers, contributing to this impressive increase.Developed markets, with their relatively higher smartphone saturation, have been slower to recover. However, the launch of Apple's iPhone 15 series is also a factor contributing to the growth, with the report saying that “." The new iPhone sales had a full impact in October this year due to a one-week delay.