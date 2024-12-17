Gifts for you or a special someone: Pitaka's discounts and Lucky Boxes are here!

This story is sponsored by Pitaka. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!





With the holiday season heating up, there’s still a chance for some last-minute shopping. Either for someone close in your life, or yourself — don’t forget yourself!

With the added surprise element, you can very much grab one (or a couple) for yourself and still get that special Christmas feeling when unwrapping it. These also make great last-minute stocking-stuffers, as they contain high-quality accessories at a huge discount. With the added surprise element, you can very much grab one (or a couple) for yourself and still get that special Christmas feeling when unwrapping it. These also make great last-minute stocking-stuffers, as they contain high-quality accessories at a huge discount.













Pitaka is running a sitewide discounts campaign where you save more when you spend more. So, you can stock up on some excellent aramid weave MagSafe cases, docks, stands, batteries, and more!Pitaka’s distinct style is unique and quite special — the accessories have a premium touch thanks to the high-quality aramid they are made of, and the company has found a way to weave in colors in a way that sets them apart. The cases are thin and durable, the chargers are well-thought-out and dependable, the MagSafe stands, batteries, and wallets latch on with a strong magnetic array.The portfolio contains accessories for iPhones, Samsung Galaxies, and Google Pixels, so whatever devices your friends or family prefer — you can get something special for them!The discount tiers go like this:Aside from the discounts, Pitaka is also offering three different types of Lucky Boxes. Here’s the catch — each box can contain one of four accessories. They come at a massive discount, but the accessory type and color is picked at random.The three Lucky Boxes are:Lucky Box purchases do not count towards the overall discount in your shopping cart.