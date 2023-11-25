Get a $50 Apple gift card with an Apple Watch Series 9 purchase

Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Though Black Friday is behind us, the allure of deals persists, with some still surfacing. Check out our curated selection of the best ongoing Black Friday phone deals. If you're in the market for a new smartwatch, fear not—our Black Friday smartwatch deals have got you covered.

Now, if you're reading this, chances are you have your eyes set on a smartwatch, and not just any watch but the Apple Watch. The good news is that the latest Apple Watch Series 9 is up for grabs on the official Apple store, and it comes with a delightful $50 gift.

Yes, you heard it right! Upon purchasing the one that tickles your fancy the most, you'll receive a $50 gift card to indulge in other Apple goodies later. The Apple Store shopping event runs until November 27, making it a limited-time opportunity. 

Snag the Apple Watch Series 9 now and unlock a $50 gift card with your purchase!

Treat yourself to Apple's newest gem at the official store and score a $50 gift card with your Watch Series 9 purchase. This gift card is your ticket to enhancing your Apple experience later. Don't miss out—click and elevate your tech game now!
Gift
$399
Buy at Apple

Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 41mm] is now 18% off on Amazon

Perhaps you prefer to grab one at a slightly lower cost without the gift? Check out Amazon's enticing Black Friday deal on the GPS-only Apple Watch Series 9, featuring an enticing 18% discount! Act fast to secure this sweet offer.
$70 off (18%)
$329
$399
Buy at Amazon


And for those keen on exploring other avenues, the Apple Watch Series 9 is also available on Amazon. While the $50 gift card offer is exclusive to the official Apple store, Amazon shoppers can revel in an enticing 18% discount on the GPS-only variant. Although the gift card may not be in the mix here, the allure of an 18% price cut on this cutting-edge smartwatch makes it a deal worth considering.

The Apple Watch Series 9 offers two size options—41mm and 44mm—and a palette of colors, including Pink, Midnight, Starlight, Silver, and Red. But that's not all; you can take your pick between the more affordable GPS-only version at $399 or the feature-packed GPS + Cellular variant, starting from $499.

While the Series 9 may share a visual resemblance with its predecessors, it's packing a brand-new, blazing-fast chip and introduces a game-changing gesture—Double Tap.

This innovative feature, powered by the S9 chip, allows you to interact with your watch without laying a finger on it. Apple kept this gem under wraps until the Series 9 launch, emphasizing that this swift processing won't extend to older models—it's an exclusive treat for Series 9 users.
