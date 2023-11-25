Get a $50 Apple gift card with an Apple Watch Series 9 purchase
Now, if you're reading this, chances are you have your eyes set on a smartwatch, and not just any watch but the Apple Watch. The good news is that the latest Apple Watch Series 9 is up for grabs on the official Apple store, and it comes with a delightful $50 gift.
And for those keen on exploring other avenues, the Apple Watch Series 9 is also available on Amazon. While the $50 gift card offer is exclusive to the official Apple store, Amazon shoppers can revel in an enticing 18% discount on the GPS-only variant. Although the gift card may not be in the mix here, the allure of an 18% price cut on this cutting-edge smartwatch makes it a deal worth considering.
While the Series 9 may share a visual resemblance with its predecessors, it's packing a brand-new, blazing-fast chip and introduces a game-changing gesture—Double Tap.
This innovative feature, powered by the S9 chip, allows you to interact with your watch without laying a finger on it. Apple kept this gem under wraps until the Series 9 launch, emphasizing that this swift processing won't extend to older models—it's an exclusive treat for Series 9 users.
Yes, you heard it right! Upon purchasing the one that tickles your fancy the most, you'll receive a $50 gift card to indulge in other Apple goodies later. The Apple Store shopping event runs until November 27, making it a limited-time opportunity.
The Apple Watch Series 9 offers two size options—41mm and 44mm—and a palette of colors, including Pink, Midnight, Starlight, Silver, and Red. But that's not all; you can take your pick between the more affordable GPS-only version at $399 or the feature-packed GPS + Cellular variant, starting from $499.
