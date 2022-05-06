Garmin Forerunner 255 outed in agency listing, launch seems imminent





The upcoming Garmin Forerunner 255 has been discovered on the Singapore Government agency website (via Gadgets&Wearables ), hinting at an imminent launch, but the listing also provided a few interesting insights into the new watch.





Garmin Forerunner 255 details





The upcoming Garmin Forerunner 255 is set to replace the Forerunner 245 model, which was released way back in 2019, some three years ago.









The new Forerunner 255 is expected to come in two sizes: a regular version that might come in a larger, 47mm body, and then a Forerunner 255s (the "s" stands for small in Garmin speak), is expected to have a 42mm size, similar to the current model. Keep in mind that those sizes are an assumption based on the way Garmin sizes its Fenix watch models.



As you can see in the entry above, the Singapore TLS does not provide details, but it does reveal the model names and numbers.

It is a preferred watch for runners, loved for its light weight, long-battery life, and accurate tracking, and the author of this article has also been a happy user of this watch and can vouch for its durability and comfort.

Additionally, you will be able to also purchase either a regular version of the watches, or a "Music" version for a slight premium. The non-Music models are expected to feature Bluetooth and ANT+ connectivity, while the Music versions will have a Wi-Fi connection on top of that.





Commenters on Reddit suggest that the price of the regular Forerunner 255 model will be set at 350 euros, while the Forerunner 255 Music will be priced at 400 euro.





We do not see any mention of a fancy solar model, or an OLED screen, but we do expect functional improvements. For details on that, though, we'd have to wait for the official announcement.





Garmin Forerunner 955





Interestingly, there has been no mention of the anticipated Garmin Forerunner 955, the high-end version of the runner's watch.





It was previously expected to launch alongside the Forerunner 255, but that might no longer be the case.









One of the most beloved and popular Garmin sports watches is finally on track to get its new iteration very soon.