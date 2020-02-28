Gameloft launches LEGO Legacy: Heroes Unboxed featuring iconic minifigures
Apart from Android and iOS, the game is also available on PC, so you can play even on a desktop if you wish. Just like in every other RPG, each hero that you collect has a unique set of powers that fit certain playstyles.
The game includes LEGO minifigures from various series, including Hot Dog Man, Captain Redbeard, Lloyd from Ninjago, Majisto, Willa the Witch, Spaceman Reed, and others. LEGO Legacy: Heroes Unboxed has both single-player and multiplayer modes where you can either play alone or join forces with other players to help you in battles.
Keep in mind that although the game is free, it does come with an energy/resource bar, so you'll have to wait until it refills to be able to play again. Also, you'll probably have to grind a lot to be able to upgrade your team of five heroes to make them powerful enough to tackle the campaign.
LEGO Legacy: Heroes Unboxed can now be downloaded via Google Play Store and App Store, depending on what device you plan to use.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):