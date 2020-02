Gameloft launches LEGO Legacy: Heroes Unboxed featuring iconic minifigures

The game includes LEGO minifigures from various series, including Hot Dog Man, Captain Redbeard, Lloyd from Ninjago, Majisto, Willa the Witch, Spaceman Reed, and others. LEGO Legacy: Heroes Unboxed has both single-player and multiplayer modes where you can either play alone or join forces with other players to help you in battles.



Keep in mind that although the game is free, it does come with an energy/resource bar, so you'll have to wait until it refills to be able to play again. Also, you'll probably have to grind a lot to be able to upgrade your team of five heroes to make them powerful enough to tackle the campaign.



LEGO Legacy: Heroes Unboxed can now be downloaded via The game includes LEGO minifigures from various series, including Hot Dog Man, Captain Redbeard, Lloyd from Ninjago, Majisto, Willa the Witch, Spaceman Reed, and others. LEGO Legacy: Heroes Unboxed has both single-player and multiplayer modes where you can either play alone or join forces with other players to help you in battles.Keep in mind that although the game is free, it does come with an energy/resource bar, so you'll have to wait until it refills to be able to play again. Also, you'll probably have to grind a lot to be able to upgrade your team of five heroes to make them powerful enough to tackle the campaign.LEGO Legacy: Heroes Unboxed can now be downloaded via Google Play Store and App Store , depending on what device you plan to use.





LEGO Legacy: Heroes Unboxed is the name of Gameloft's most recent mobile game. After more than a year in development , the game is finally available on Android and iOS devices. More importantly, you don't have to pay anything to download and play it.In LEGO Legacy: Heroes, you'll be able to collect more than 50 iconic characters from LEGO's minifigure history. Gameloft announced that LEGO Legacy: Heroes Unboxed has been designed to be cross-platform, which means that you can play with your friends regardless of what device you use.Apart from Android and iOS, the game is also available on PC, so you can play even on a desktop if you wish. Just like in every other RPG, each hero that you collect has a unique set of powers that fit certain playstyles.