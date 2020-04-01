Game of Thrones Beyond the Wall is coming to Huawei AppGallery and Google Play Store
Two years in development, Game of Thrones Beyond the Wall is a video game prequel to the critically acclaimed and immensely popular series. Taking command of the Night's Watch, players will be defending Westeros while delving into a story set 48 years prior to the events of the titular TV show, surrounding the mysteries beyond the Wall and the Three-Eyed Raven.
Huawei has informed us that they've been working closely with Behaviour Interactive, the game's developer, in order to integrate features such as Huawei account integration and in-app purchases. Huawei's revenue share is also more generous towards devs on their AppGallery at 15%, as compared to the 30% Google takes from Google Play app publishers.
The Chinese giant, which recently launched their P40 Series to positive reviews, has assured us in its commitment to bring popular and locally relevant apps to all of their users.
Android users can expect Game of Thrones Beyond the Wall on Google Play and Huawei AppGallery on April 3rd, while iOS gamers can enjoy it right now, as it already came out on iPhone and iPad on March 26th.