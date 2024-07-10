Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Galaxy Z Flip 6: What’s in the box?

Galaxy Z Flip 6: What’s in the box?
If you lived to see if Samsung has included anything but a charging and data cable in the Galaxy Z Flip 6 box, you'll be in for no surprise. If you buy the Z Flip 6 right now, though, you will get a gift of $229 value, or the brand new edgy Galaxy Buds 3 Pro with stems, AI, and all, for free with the Galaxy Z Flip 6 during the preorder period!

If you still want to know what comes in the tiny recycled cardboard box of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, here's the scoop about the box contents of Samsung's 2024 clamshell foldable phone.

What's included in the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 box?


  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 phone
  • USB-C cable
  • SIM tray ejector
  • Warranty and info leaflets

That's all, folks! These contents are likely to make the unboxing experience rather anticlimactic, but the Galaxy Z Flip 6 doesn't care, as it is still one of the most affordable brand-name foldables. 

As usual, you only get the basics in the Z Flip 6 box, the phone, a USB-C cable, and mandatory items like the SIM card tray ejector, or the warranty leaflet and quick start manual.

What's NOT in the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 box?


  • Power adapter, so you can find a charging solution that suits your fancy
  • Free earphones
  • Flip 6 case

    Oh, the times when you bought a new phone, and it came with a charger, headphones, and a tailored case in a neat package. The new era, however, asks for a separate Galaxy Z Flip 6 adapter to save the environment, and ditto for the free earphones of yesteryear. No case in the Z Flip 6 box, either, as you are presumably with a sophisticated taste and won't like the basic one in the box, or something like that.
