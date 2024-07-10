Galaxy Z Flip 6: What’s in the box?

Galaxy Z Flip 6

If you still want to know what comes in the tiny recycled cardboard box of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, here's the scoop about the box contents of Samsung's 2024 clamshell If you still want to know what comes in the tiny recycled cardboard box of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, here's the scoop about the box contents of Samsung's 2024 clamshell foldable phone





What's included in the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 box?











Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 phone

USB-C cable

SIM tray ejector

Warranty and info leaflets





That's all, folks! These contents are likely to make the unboxing experience rather anticlimactic, but the Galaxy Z Flip 6 doesn't care, as it is still one of the most affordable brand-name foldables.





As usual, you only get the basics in the Z Flip 6 box, the phone, a USB-C cable, and mandatory items like the SIM card tray ejector, or the warranty leaflet and quick start manual.





What's NOT in the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 box?



