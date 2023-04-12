Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5: Why Samsung has chosen to play favorites

It should be noted that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will likely still be a very decent upgrade over its predecessors, purely because of the new hinge design. But Samsung’s unwillingness to (1) fix the narrow cover screen and (2) to bring features which many fans have wanted for years, like a built-in S Pen tray, still leaves much to be desired.Now is the time for the ugly part. The biggest question is why Samsung has decided to prioritize the Galaxy Z Flip 5, while the Z Fold 5 is stuck with a sub-optimal design. The answer is as simple as it is disconcerting. Samsung is fully aware of the fact that clamshell foldables tend to sell better than their notepad counterparts, in part due to the price difference between the two.

Hence, retaining a bigger market share in the cheaper, more mainstream foldable segment is more important than refining the device that paved the way for foldables as a whole. This is a shame because the Z Fold has a much grander ambition than the Z Flip. Namely, the former aspires to fulfill a 2-in-1 fantasy and to eventually become the single mobile device on which a user can rely entirely for everything.Ultimately, Samsung has once again proven that it is comfortable with releasing incremental upgrades of its flagship products for multiple generations in a row. This is something almost every tech giant is guilty of. However, such a business strategy does not befit the company that pioneered the form factor that seeks to be the new frontier in mobile technology. Leading is not always simply a game of profits.