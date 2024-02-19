Galaxy Watch 6 Classic becomes a mega bargain after historic $120 price cut

Amazon is offering a huge discount on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic in honor of the Presidents' Day.





Few smartwatches have been as popular as Samsung's Classic variants and it's predominantly due to the physical rotating bezel. While this alone is reason enough to love the watch, it's far from the only one.





Bluetooth Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 1.5-inch screen | Exynos W930 | Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis Sensor | Electrical Heart Sensor | Infrared Temperature Sensor | Optical Heart Rate Sensor | Up to 40 hours battery life | NFC $120 off (28%) Buy at Amazon





The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic offers a brilliant combination of specs and aesthetics. For the best experience, you'll want to go for the 47mm model, provided it doesn't feel too big on your wrist, but its $429.99 price is undoubtedly too big of a pill to swallow. Amazon is thankfully offering the best discount to date on the wearable.





The e-commerce giant has slashed the price by $120, making it more affordable than it has ever been.





The Watch 6 Classic is a breathtakingly beautiful wearable so if you don't like blocky or bland smartwatches, you'll definitely like Samsung's watch. It sports a 1.5-inch Super AMOLED always-on screen and is protected by sapphire glass. It offers peak brightness of 2,000 nits so you'll never find yourself squinting your eyes on a sunny day to make out the contents of the screen.





The rotating bezel is a fun and intuitive way to interact with the watch. It runs Samsung's One UI 5 Watch on top of Wear OS 4. The watch is fueled by the Samsung Exynos W930 dual-core chipset and performs flawlessly.





When connected to your phone via Bluetooth, the Watch 6 Classic can be used to make calls and send texts. You can download popular apps like Google Assistant and WhatsApp on it.





The main draw of the watch is of course its suite of health and fitness features. It can track numerous exercises including walking, running, swimming, and cycling. It has a temperature sensor that records your skin temperature while you sleep.



