Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Pixel 9 Pro XL: Sample Photos Comparison

Which one has the better camera: the Galaxy S25 Ultra or the Pixel 9 Pro XL?

It's clear that both flagships feature powerful camera systems. The Galaxy has a 200MP main camera! The Pixel features a 50MP main shooter. The Galaxy has four cameras on its back, the Pixel only has three.

Here is the rundown:

Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Pixel 9 Pro XL Camera Specs


Galaxy S25 UltraPixel 9 Pro XL
Main Camera
200MP, f/1.7
24mm		Main Camera
50MP, f/1.7
25mm
Ultra-wide Camera
50MP, f/1.9		Ultra-wide Camera
48MP, f/1.7
3X Telephoto Camera
10MP, f/2.4		-
5X Telephoto Camera
50MP, f/3.4		5X Telephoto Camera
48MP, f/2.8
Front Camera
12MP
26mm		Front Camera
42MP
17mm

Does that mean one is better than the other?

It's easy to get too technical looking at the megapixel count and the specs, but the reality is that these days the processing done to the raw photo matters quite a bit more than any individual component. So a 200MP camera could easily lose to a 50MP camera IF the processing on the 50MP camera is better.

So if you prefer to look at the real photo samples and not just numbers on a sheet, here are some sample photos from the different cameras on the Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Don't forget to let us know what you think about them in the comments below!

Main Camera



Main Camera - Landscape



5X Zoom



3X Zoom



Portrait



5X Zoom at night



Main Camera at night



Main Camera - City view at night



Ultra-wide Camera - The Sundial



Ultra-wide Camera at night



Selfie



Victor Hristov Review Content Lead
Victor, a seasoned mobile technology expert, has spent over a decade at PhoneArena, exploring the depths of mobile photography and reviewing hundreds of smartphones across Android and iOS ecosystems. His passion for technology, coupled with his extensive knowledge of smartphone cameras and battery life, has positioned him as a leading voice in the mobile tech industry.

