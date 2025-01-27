Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Pixel 9 Pro XL: Sample Photos Comparison





It's clear that both flagships feature powerful camera systems. The Galaxy has a 200MP main camera! The Pixel features a 50MP main shooter. The Galaxy has four cameras on its back, the Pixel only has three.





Here is the rundown:





Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Pixel 9 Pro XL Camera Specs









Does that mean one is better than the other?





It's easy to get too technical looking at the megapixel count and the specs, but the reality is that these days the processing done to the raw photo matters quite a bit more than any individual component. So a 200MP camera could easily lose to a 50MP camera IF the processing on the 50MP camera is better.





So if you prefer to look at the real photo samples and not just numbers on a sheet, here are some sample photos from the different cameras on the Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Pixel 9 Pro XL .





Don't forget to let us know what you think about them in the comments below!