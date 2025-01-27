Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Pixel 9 Pro XL: Sample Photos Comparison
Which one has the better camera: the Galaxy S25 Ultra or the Pixel 9 Pro XL?
It's clear that both flagships feature powerful camera systems. The Galaxy has a 200MP main camera! The Pixel features a 50MP main shooter. The Galaxy has four cameras on its back, the Pixel only has three.
Here is the rundown:
Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Pixel 9 Pro XL Camera Specs
|Galaxy S25 Ultra
|Pixel 9 Pro XL
|Main Camera
200MP, f/1.7
24mm
|Main Camera
50MP, f/1.7
25mm
|Ultra-wide Camera
50MP, f/1.9
|Ultra-wide Camera
48MP, f/1.7
|3X Telephoto Camera
10MP, f/2.4
|-
|5X Telephoto Camera
50MP, f/3.4
|5X Telephoto Camera
48MP, f/2.8
|Front Camera
12MP
26mm
|Front Camera
42MP
17mm
Does that mean one is better than the other?
It's easy to get too technical looking at the megapixel count and the specs, but the reality is that these days the processing done to the raw photo matters quite a bit more than any individual component. So a 200MP camera could easily lose to a 50MP camera IF the processing on the 50MP camera is better.
So if you prefer to look at the real photo samples and not just numbers on a sheet, here are some sample photos from the different cameras on the Galaxy S25 Ultra vs Pixel 9 Pro XL.
Don't forget to let us know what you think about them in the comments below!
Main Camera
Main Camera - Landscape
5X Zoom
3X Zoom
Portrait
5X Zoom at night
Main Camera at night
Main Camera - City view at night
Ultra-wide Camera - The Sundial
Ultra-wide Camera at night
Selfie
