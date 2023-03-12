Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus hardware defect causing blurry photos, complaints say

It's not uncommon for new smartphones to have issues and most of them are usually software glitches. That unfortunately doesn't seem to be the case with the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus . The phones seem to have a faulty main lens, resulting in blurry images.





Many Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus users say they have noticed banana or ring-shaped blurs in pictures taken from the phones. Basically, some parts of the images appear blurry and out of focus.





This is most noticeable in pictures with text, though that doesn't mean other images are immune to the issue. If you are not too particular about image quality, you may not notice these issues, but if you look closely, some portions of the images are definitely blurry and not as sharp as the other parts.

















Notebookcheck says that their Galaxy S23 Plus also has this problem. The pictures also came out blurry in the RAW mode, which lets you access uncompressed image data straight from the sensor, which led them to conclude that this is not a software side problem.





Folks at SamMobile say that they were able to replicate the issue on their Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus units, but only images of text and documents had issues.









It appears that most of the affected units were manufactured in Vietnam, which is where the bulk of Samsung phones are manufactured, but some Indian and South Korean units also have the issue.









Some Galaxy S22 owners said last year that the pictures the phone produced were blurred at the edges, but that issue was fixable in settings and didn't affect a significant number of users.







