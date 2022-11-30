Galaxy S23 Ultra stops by the FCC: Multiple key aspects get confirmed









First and foremost, thanks to the latest appearance of the Galaxy S23 Ultra on the FCC, we get a confirmation that the phone will come with a battery with the model number EB-BS918BY that has a rated capacity of 4,855mAh, resulting a typical capacity of around 5,000mAh, similarly to its precursor. That's totally unsurprising and mostly expected, mind you—the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be mostly similar to the Galaxy S22 Ultra in terms of overall size and dimensions, so a 5,000mAh battery is likely the optimal battery cell that could fit inside the phone.









Secondly, and once again totally unsurprisingly, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is confirmed to come with a built-in S Pen stylus, similarly to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which inherited the major utility straight from the Galaxy Note family. This is a confirmation to the notion that the Galaxy Note series has been successfully absorbed into the main flagship family, and we are unlikely to see another Galaxy Note phone roll out of the conveyor belts.





Finally, we get confirmation that wireless and reverse wireless charging will be back on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Honestly, we expected nothing less, as these two features can be safely assumed as standard mainstays on Samsung flagships. While the FCC listing states that 25W fast wired charging would come as standard, it could be assumed that this is so for testing purposes only. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to feature 45W fast wired charging, similarly to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, so we wouldn't take that part of the listing for set in stone.





The Galaxy S23 Ultra, along with the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus , are all expected to arrive in early February 2023. All of these Galaxy flagships will come with Qualcomm's fresh Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, regardless of the region, whereas previous Galaxy flagships usually only used Qualcomm chips in the US, and a few other key regions, and Exynos everywhere else.





The Galaxy S23 Ultra is also expected to come with a 200MP main camera utilizing a custom Samsung ISOCELL sensor, a large, 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 1-120Hz refresh rate and reportedly record-setting maximum brightness . All Galaxy S23 Ultra models will have 12GB RAM, and Samsung is planning to release 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB variations of the super-premium phone. All of that will reportedly start at $1,199, just as much as the Galaxy S22 Ultra last year.







































