Galaxy S22 Ultra steals the limelight again after huge discount
Voted as the best phone of last year by many tech reviewers, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is an amazing handset but it was too expensive for most people at launch. Now that it's no longer Samsung's latest flagship, the company has discounted it generously, so this is the perfect time for you to grab it.

Samsung likes to go all out, especially when it comes to its premium phones. If you want a feature-packed, high-end phone but don't want to spend north of $1,000, you can't do better than the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB

6.8 inches 120Hz AMOLED screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip | 108MP +12 MP + 10MP 3x + 10MP 10x rear cameras | 40MP front facing camera | 5,000mAh battery | S Pen
$300 off (25%)
$899 99
$1199 99
Buy at Samsung

The phone has a premium design and it's very robust, so you'll be fine even if you don't use a case, though I wouldn't recommend that but that's just because I like to play it safe. The front and the back are protected by the tough Gorilla Glass Victus+ and the device has an aluminum frame. It's IP68 certified against water and dust, meaning it can withstand accidental dunks and submersions in water and dust can't get in.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra has a gorgeous, super-bright screen that is visible even when the sun is shining with full intensity. The screen has a refresh rate of 120Hz for silky visuals. It's very large, weighing in at 6.8 inches, and is not obstructed by an island (looking at you, iPhone 14 Pro) or a notch.

The device has the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 under the hood and zips through day-to-day tasks with ease. It packs a beefy 5,000mAh battery and supports fast 45W charging. It will be supported for four more years.

The camera is still the best for most needs. The quadruple rear array has a 108MP main snapper, a 12MP ultrawide shooter, and two telephoto cameras with insane zooming capabilities.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is also the only conventional premium phone that supports a stylus.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra retails for $1,199 but Samsung has currently discounted it by $300 as a part of its Discover Summer campaign. This brings the price down to $899. If you are camp Android and want a phone with a beautiful screen, stellar cameras, and S Pen, the only phone that's better than the Galaxy S22 Ultra is the S23 Ultra, but that device starts at $1,199 and is unlikely to get a discount this big in the near future.

