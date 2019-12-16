New photo reveals Galaxy S11+ cameras, gives first glimpse at periscope zoom shooter





While this is far from the first time we hear those rumors , this is our first actual glimpse at the supposed 5X zoom periscope camera, coming thanks to Samsung leaker @IceUniverse. It is also the first image that denies the weird, chaotic camera placement we had seen in the very first leaked images of the phone and we are glad that mess will not be the way the phone looks in real life.





What's new in this particular image is the rectangular shape of the periscope camera dictated by the presence of a mirror the reflects light onto a sensor located at the end of a tunnel running parallel to the phone's surface. The Huawei P30 Pro from early 2019 was the first mainstream phone to feature a periscope camera and it proved to be quite the gamechanger for zooming further without losing detail on a phone.





Earlier this year, Samsung made a key acquisition: it bought Corephotonics , a company specializing in zoom cameras for smartphone for about $150 million. Corephotonics is the company behind the periscope camera on Oppo phones and Samsung seems to have quickly managed to integrate its know-how about zoom cameras into the S11 series.

The main camera on the Galaxy S11+, however, will be a Samsung-made 108-megapixel sensor, larger in size than most other smartphone camera sensors. Interestingly, Samsung will default to using this sensor in 12-megapixel mode, basically using a 9-to-1 pixel binning to arrive with an image where the individual pixel size works out to an equivalent of 2.4μm.



As you can see in the above photo, this is only half of the camera island on the Galaxy S11+. On the other half, we expect to see a ToF depth sensor and an LED flashi unit.





With so many leaks about the upcoming S11 series, we already know that the phone will bring huge improvements to the camera department, but what else will be new? You should expect a 5G version and along with that, a much bigger battery, as well as a faster, Snapdragon 865 chip under the hood.

