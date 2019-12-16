Samsung Android

New photo reveals Galaxy S11+ cameras, gives first glimpse at periscope zoom shooter

Victor Hristov by Victor Hristov   /  Dec 16, 2019, 1:45 AM
The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11+ will have a massive camera island on its back where you will find the brand new 108-megapixel main shooter along with an ultra-wide camera and a 5X zoom periscope camera unit that will allow you to zoom in further than you could ever before on a Galaxy.

While this is far from the first time we hear those rumors, this is our first actual glimpse at the supposed 5X zoom periscope camera, coming thanks to Samsung leaker @IceUniverse. It is also the first image that denies the weird, chaotic camera placement we had seen in the very first leaked images of the phone and we are glad that mess will not be the way the phone looks in real life.

What's new in this particular image is the rectangular shape of the periscope camera dictated by the presence of a mirror the reflects light onto a sensor located at the end of a tunnel running parallel to the phone's surface. The Huawei P30 Pro from early 2019 was the first mainstream phone to feature a periscope camera and it proved to be quite the gamechanger for zooming further without losing detail on a phone.


Earlier this year, Samsung made a key acquisition: it bought Corephotonics, a company specializing in zoom cameras for smartphone for about $150 million. Corephotonics is the company behind the periscope camera on Oppo phones and Samsung seems to have quickly managed to integrate its know-how about zoom cameras into the S11 series.

The main camera on the Galaxy S11+, however, will be a Samsung-made 108-megapixel sensor, larger in size than most other smartphone camera sensors. Interestingly, Samsung will default to using this sensor in 12-megapixel mode, basically using a 9-to-1 pixel binning to arrive with an image where the individual pixel size works out to an equivalent of 2.4μm.


As you can see in the above photo, this is only half of the camera island on the Galaxy S11+. On the other half, we expect to see a ToF depth sensor and an LED flashi unit.

With so many leaks about the upcoming S11 series, we already know that the phone will bring huge improvements to the camera department, but what else will be new? You should expect a 5G version and along with that, a much bigger battery, as well as a faster, Snapdragon 865 chip under the hood.

2 Comments

SyCo87
Reply

1. SyCo87

Posts: 327; Member since: Sep 19, 2013

All I care about is the actual photo quality being better. Just improve the main camera.

posted on 1 hour ago

ahmadkun
Reply

2. ahmadkun

Posts: 672; Member since: May 02, 2016

meeeh ... Not interested in super-cameras on phones, if I needed one.. I get a real DSLR

posted on 1 hour ago

