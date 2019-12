New leak features the Note 10 Lite's first live pictures

We’ve been hearing all sorts of rumors about Samsung’s upcoming Note 10 Lite handset, and with less than two months to go until the phone is expected to be officially announced, actual live photos of the Note 10 Lite have been leaked.Tech YouTuber TechTalkTV just tweeted a series of photos of the handset, including some that have the phone powered on and also feature the S Pen.As many leaks predicted, the Note 10 Lite looks similar to the regular Note 10 on the front, with thin bezels all around, a slight bottom chin, and a centered hole-punch design for the front-facing camera. The display, which is expected to be a 2400 x 1800 OLED, certainly looks taller than many current phones with its 20:9 aspect ratio (compared to the more common 19:9).On the back, the rectangular camera bump is visible, housing the triple-camera and a flash module. The body of the device also sports the same glossy finish found on most of the company’s phones.The leaker also claims his model has a Exynos 9810, which corroborates much of what we’ve heard before about the omission of a Snapdragon processor. If other leaks are true, the phone should also feature an in-screen fingerprint sensor, a headphone jack, and a hefty 4,500mAh battery.You can read more about the Note 10 Lite’s specs here , or see a comparison with the regular Note 10 here