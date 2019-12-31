Samsung

New leak features the Note 10 Lite's first live pictures

Eugene Jeong   /  Dec 31, 2019, 1:31 PM
New leak features the Note 10 Lite's first live pictures
We’ve been hearing all sorts of rumors about Samsung’s upcoming Note 10 Lite handset, and with less than two months to go until the phone is expected to be officially announced, actual live photos of the Note 10 Lite have been leaked.

Tech YouTuber TechTalkTV just tweeted a series of photos of the handset, including some that have the phone powered on and also feature the S Pen.

 
As many leaks predicted, the Note 10 Lite looks similar to the regular Note 10 on the front, with thin bezels all around, a slight bottom chin, and a centered hole-punch design for the front-facing camera. The display, which is expected to be a 2400 x 1800 OLED, certainly looks taller than many current phones with its 20:9 aspect ratio (compared to the more common 19:9).

On the back, the rectangular camera bump is visible, housing the triple-camera and a flash module. The body of the device also sports the same glossy finish found on most of the company’s phones.

The leaker also claims his model has a Exynos 9810, which corroborates much of what we’ve heard before about the omission of a Snapdragon processor. If other leaks are true, the phone should also feature an in-screen fingerprint sensor, a headphone jack, and a hefty 4,500mAh battery.

You can read more about the Note 10 Lite’s specs here, or see a comparison with the regular Note 10 here.

Locked-n-Loaded
Reply

1. Locked-n-Loaded

Posts: 86; Member since: Sep 13, 2019

I cannot understand why s10 anything is still coming out? We are past s10 already. S11 & fold v2 are imminent - why is this even being produced & time/ resources spent??? Samsung makes such odd (poor) decisions at times.

posted on 2 hours ago

jjface
Reply

2. jjface

Posts: 266; Member since: Jun 07, 2017

It is a note. They usually come out in Sept. Looking forward to this one personally without the curves

posted on 54 min ago

BL4NKF4CE
Reply

3. BL4NKF4CE

Posts: 156; Member since: Aug 06, 2017

This is like the Pixel a series coming out a few months before the next Pixel flagship. Or rumors of the iPhone SE 2 coming out first half of 2020.

posted on 52 min ago

BuffaloSouce
Reply

4. BuffaloSouce

Posts: 6; Member since: Dec 23, 2019

Because this is for people who want the Note experience without paying the flagship price. The Fold 2 is a whole different device. If Samsung is making poor decisions then have them contact you so you can show them how it's done.

posted on 50 min ago

