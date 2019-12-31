New leak features the Note 10 Lite's first live pictures
Tech YouTuber TechTalkTV just tweeted a series of photos of the handset, including some that have the phone powered on and also feature the S Pen.
Here's some more pic.twitter.com/srvV0gABFp— TechTalkTV (@Mr_TechTalkTV) December 31, 2019
As many leaks predicted, the Note 10 Lite looks similar to the regular Note 10 on the front, with thin bezels all around, a slight bottom chin, and a centered hole-punch design for the front-facing camera. The display, which is expected to be a 2400 x 1800 OLED, certainly looks taller than many current phones with its 20:9 aspect ratio (compared to the more common 19:9).
On the back, the rectangular camera bump is visible, housing the triple-camera and a flash module. The body of the device also sports the same glossy finish found on most of the company’s phones.
The leaker also claims his model has a Exynos 9810, which corroborates much of what we’ve heard before about the omission of a Snapdragon processor. If other leaks are true, the phone should also feature an in-screen fingerprint sensor, a headphone jack, and a hefty 4,500mAh battery.
You can read more about the Note 10 Lite’s specs here, or see a comparison with the regular Note 10 here.
